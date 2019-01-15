A man and woman from Arizona were killed Monday morning in a minivan-semi crash in Meade County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:40 a.m. Monday about a half-mile east of the intersection of Carthage and Fowler streets in the city of Meade.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Toyota Siena minivan was westbound in the outside lane on Carthage, which is also US-54 highway in Meade, when it crossed into the inside westbound lane and then entered the inside eastbound lane.

The Toyota then collided with a 2016 Peterbilt semi, then spun counter-clockwise.

Both occupants of the Toyota were killed in the crash.

The driver was identified as Dana W. House, 73, of Goodyear, Ariz. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Toyota, Cynthia J. House, 72, of Goodyear, Ariz., was taken to Meade District Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Ben E. Kelley, 44, of Grainfield, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Kelley was wearing a seat belt.