Paint, furniture and other supplies have been donated, and with the help of volunteer labor this Saturday, the coworking space at the Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe, could soon be open to entrepreneurs.

Mary Landes, executive director of the Salina Innovation Foundation, housed in the former Masonic Center, said the project got a big boost with the help of a group of recent Leadership Salina graduates. The group took on the coworking space as a project and applied for and received a $1,000 grant from the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Marjorie Anderson, sales and marketing director at Tony’s Pizza Events Center and a member of the Leadership Salina group, said they also secured a donation of used office furniture from American State Bank and 10 gallons of paint from Flying Colors Painting, a Salina home-based business owned by Mark Kronmiller and Shawn Hynes.

In addition, the group is helping to organize a work day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Anyone is welcome to volunteer. To register, call or email Landes, (785) 201-3132, ext. 4, mlandes@salinainnovation.com, or sign up through the Salina Area United Way Volunteer Hub, volunteer.unitedwaysalina.org/.

Donations of painting supplies also are being accepted. Donations of paint rollers, brushes, drop cloths, painter’s tape, sponges, buckets, wall patch and rags may be taken to the front lobby of the Salina Innovation Foundation between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today or Thursday.

Plans for workday

Anderson said her small group in the Leadership Salina class, which graduated in November, chose to work on the coworking space because all five have a passion for small businesses and for helping entrepreneurs to thrive. They met with Landes and asked her how they could help. She suggested that finishing the coworking space would be of the greatest benefit.

Other members of Anderson’s Leadership Salina group are James Bowden, of The Land Institute; Sue Alverson, of American State Bank; Becky LaPolice, of the American Red Cross; and Jim Kowach, of the city of Salina.

The coworking space will be located in about 2,500 square feet on the northeast corner of the ground floor of the historic building.

Landes said the plan for Saturday is to accomplish “as much as we can to try to open by the end of the month.”

That means cleaning, repairing and painting walls; removing carpet; and replacing ceiling tiles.

She said a second fundraiser will be needed to raise about $4,000 to replace the existing fluorescent lighting with LED lighting.

Gathering ideas

Landes already has good ideas for the design of the space. She toured two Manhattan coworking spaces last week with Mitch Robinson, executive director of the Salina Community Economic Development Organization and a member of the board of the Salina Innovation Foundation.

Both of the Manhattan coworking spaces opened in 2016, Landes said, and each has about 50 members. Each caters to a different clientele, however, she said.

At The Fellow, operated by Josh Hicks, members may rent a desk by the day, week, month, or for a longer period. Offices also are available for rent. A common area is furnished with tables that can be moved to any configuration. There also are desks and booths in the common area, and cellphone booths to be used for private conversations.

“At most, they have about 20 people working there at one time,” Landes said.

About 50 people visit the coworking space at least once a week.

The Fellow is open 24-hours a day, with the door managed digitally.

“They get everyone from sole proprietors to large companies,” Landes said. “The Sprint leadership team uses the conference room once a week. It’s a neat mix of people.”

The basement will be opened soon, offering even more space.

Darin Miller operates Iron Clad Coworking Wamego in a 16,000-square-foot limestone building built in the 1890s. The coworking space consists of one large room with rolling desks and tables, and two smaller rooms.

The space also can be rented for weddings, receptions and other large gatherings.

“He does more private events than Josh,” Landes said.

Miller has a second, smaller space in Manhattan that can be used for coworking when the Wamego location is booked for an event.

Excited to open

Landes said she got great ideas for her own space while touring the Manhattan facilities, and she’s excited to see Salina’s coworking space open.

“I’ve had a few people call - the last two or three months especially,” she said. “They’ve heard we had coworking and wanted to use the space, and I’ve had to tell them we haven’t opened the space yet. I go to Mokas and Panera and see people working on laptops. Those people would benefit from this.”

She said the Salina Innovation Foundation coworking space will offer free WiFi and free coffee to members.

“They could work here and meet with clients here and free up table space at restaurants,” she said. “I think it’s going to be good for Salina.

“Coworking spaces are a good way to encourage sole proprietorships and small businesses in Salina, and they’re fun.”