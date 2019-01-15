Adam Weingartner, a 24 year veteran of the department, has been appointed interim chief of the Ottawa Police Department the City of Ottawa announced Monday.

“I am honored to serve as the interim chief,” Weingartner said. “Thank you to the city manager, Ottawa City Commission, the citizens of Ottawa and the employees of both departments for their support and trust during this transition.”

Weingartner, who is stepping in as the city searches for a permanent replacement for Dennis Butler who resigned in December, began his career with the Ottawa Police Department in November 1995. He served as a patrol officer until 2005, when he was transferred to the detective unit. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and returned to the patrol division to supervise a patrol shift. In 2009, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned as the patrol division commander. In 2012, he was promoted to captain and continued serving as the patrol division commander. In December 2016, he was promoted to the newly created position of assistant chief of police.

“I am pleased that Adam has accepted the appointment and challenge as interim chief of police,” City Manager Richard U. Nienstedt said. “Adam is well-qualified and well-known in the community. I look forward to working with him on a daily basis as he and the entire department continue to provide an excellent level of law enforcement to all of our citizens.”

Weingartner is a graduate of the 262nd session of the FBI National Academy and a graduate of the 2009 Kansas Police Administrators Seminar. He has an associate of applied science degree in criminal justice from the State University of New York-Canton, a certificate in leadership studies from Fort Hays State University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Central Christian College of Kansas. He is a graduate of Leadership Franklin County and served on the Board of Trustees from 2012-2015.

Weingartner served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Riley, Kan. He completed his service at the rank of sergeant. Originally from Greenfield Center, N.Y., Weingartner has lived in Ottawa since 1995. He and his wife, Staci, have two teenage sons attending Ottawa schools.

“I can’t thank my family enough for their support during this process. Without them, none of this is possible,” Weingartner said. “I am excited to lead this dedicated group of public servants and watch the organization grow in 2019.”

Nienstedt said the process to select the next police chief will include advertising the position and an interview panel.

“It will be a high priority to not only select a chief with the skills possessed by former Chief

Butler but who is also committed to continuing the community involvement and outreach that is done by the entire police department with our citizens,” he said.