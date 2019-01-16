PREP GIRLS

Trojan Classic

Riley Co. 52, Remington 35

HILLSBORO — The Riley County Falcon girls used a 21-5 third quarter to get past Remington 52-35 Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Remington led 9-8 after the first quarter, but trailed 23-20 at the half.

Riley County outscored Remington 15-2 from the free throw line.

Jessi Brummett led 7-2 Riley County with 13 points. Sarah Thompson scored 12.

Lauren McLaughlin led Remington with 11 points. Cassi Wedel added 10.

Remington is 2-8 and plays Holcomb at 3 p.m. Thursday at Tabor College.

REMINGTON (2-8) — Wedel 4-6 1-2 10, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-4 1-2 1, Thunberg 0-2 0-0 0, Henley 1-1 0-0 3, Regehr 2-8 0-2 4, Entz 1-3 0-2 2, Wiebe 1-4 0-0 2, Hilgenfeld 0-0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 5-15 0-0 11, Ingalsbe 1-4 0-0 2, TOTALS 15-48 3-14 35.

RILEY COUNTY (7-2) — Brummett 4-7 5-6 13, Vargo 1-8 2-5 4, B.McGuire 0-0 2-3 2, Thompson 3-14 4-6 12, Wagner 3-4 0-0 9, K.McGuire 1-1 0-0 2, Oliver 0-8 2-2 2, J.Kulp 0-1 0-0 0, A.Kulp 0-2 0-2 0, Burton 4-9 0-1 8, Ricketts 0-1 0-0 0, Bohnenblust 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-56 15-25 52.

Remington;9;11;5;10;—35

Riley Co.;8;15;21;8;—52

Total fouls — Rem. 19, RC 11. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Rem. 3-14 (Wedel 1-1, Thunberg 0-2, Henley 1-1, Wiebe 0-3, McLaughlin 1–7), RC 5-22 (Vargo 0-4, Thompson 2-10, Wagner 3-4, Oliver 0-2, Ricketts 0-1, Bohnenblust 0-1). Rebounds — Rem. 46 (Regehr 7), RC 35 (Burton 8). Assists — Rem. 2 (Wedel 1, Thunberg 1), RC 4 (Thompson 3). Turnovers — Rem. 24 (Hamilton 4, Thunberg 4), RC 11 (A.Kulp 3). Blocked shots — Rem. 0, RC 2 (Oliver 1, Burton 1). Steals — Rem. 4 (Wedel 1, Regehr 1, Wiebe 1, Ingalsbe 1), RC 9 (Thompson 4).

Thursday’s schedule

Championship semifinals

at Hillsboro High School

3 p.m. Clay Center vs. Riley County

6 p.m. Hesston vs. Eureka

Consolation semifinals

at Tabor College

3 p.m. Holcomb vs. Remington

6 p.m. Republic County vs. Hillsboro

Friday

Medal round

m-middle school gym, h-high school gym.

Seventh place 1 p.m.-m

Fifth place 4 p.m.-m

Third place 1 p.m.-h

Championship 4 p.m.-h

PREP BOYS

Trojan Classic

Hillsboro 66, Remington 27

HILLSBORO — The Hillsboro Trojan boys held the Remington Broncos to four points each in the second and third quarters to claim a 66-27 win Tuesday in the first round of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.

Hillsboro led 39-17 at the half.

Wes Shaw led 6-4 Hillsboro with 17 points. Darian Ratzlaff scored 14 and Brooks Gardner added 11.

Ty Martin led Remington with seven points.

The Broncos are 5-5 and play Clay Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tabor College.

REMINGTON (5-5) — J.Martin 2-8 0-0 4, Sommers 1-3 0-0 2, Hite 0-0 0-0 0, T.Martin 3-7 1-2 7, Thiessen 0-0 1-2 1, B.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, T.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Fasnacht 1-9 1-4 4, Winter 1-4 0-0 3, McQuiston 2-4 0-0 4, Hinz 1-5 0-0 2, TOTALS 11-41 3-8 27.

HILLSBORO (6-4) — Hanschu 0-0 0-0 0, Boldt 2-2 0-1 4, Rempel 3-4 2-2 9, M.Potucek 3-5 1-3 7, Unruh 1-2 0-0 2, Gardner 5-7 1-1 11, C.Potucek 1-6 0-0 2, D.Ratzlaff 6-11 0-1 14, Shaw 7-12 3-4 17, TOTALS 28-49 7-12 66.

Remington;13;4;4;6;—27

Hillsboro;19;20;17;10;—66

Total fouls — Rem. 9, Hil. 11. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Rem. 2-11 (J.Martin 0-2, Sommers 0-1, T.Martin 0-2, Fasnacht 1-2, Winter 1-3, McQuiston 0-1), Hil. 3-7 (Rempel 1-1, C.Potucek 0-2, D.Ratzlaff 2-4). Rebounds — Rem. 21 (Fasnacht 3), Hil. 39 (Shaw 7). Assists — Rem. 2 (J.Martin 1, Fasnacht 1), Hil. 14 (D.Ratzlaff 4). Turnovers — Rem. 15 (T.Martin 3), Hil. 11 (Unruh 3). Blocked shots — Rem. 1 (McQuiston 1), Hil. 3 (Hanschu 1, M.Potucek 1, Shaw 1). Steals — Rem. 8 (T.Martin 3, Fasnacht 3), Hil. 14 (Rempel 4).

Thursday’s schedule

Championship semifinals

at Hillsboro High School

4:30 p.m. Hesston vs. Holcomb

6 p.m. Riley County vs. Hillsboro

Consolation semifinals

at Tabor College

4:30 p.m. Republic County vs. Eureka

6 p.m. Clay Center vs. Remington

Friday

Medal round

m-middle school gym, h-high school gym.

Seventh place 2:30 p.m.-m

Fifth place 5:30 p.m.-m

Third place 2:30 p.m.-h

Championship 5:30 p.m.-h

Adolph Rupp Inv.

Halstead 49, Minneapolis 42

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon boys edged the Minneapolis Lions 49-42 Tuesday in the semifinals of the Adolph Rupp Invitational.

There were six lead changes and seven ties in the game. Halstead led by as many as nine in the fourth quarter. Minneapolis led by as many as five in the third quarter.

The game was tied 12-12 after the first quarter and 20-20 at the half. Halstead edged to a 33-29 lead after three quarters.

Braden Gerber led Halstead with 17 points. Andrew O’Brien added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Lakin Farmer scored 11 points.

Kaden McCullik led 7-33 Minneapolis with 21 points. Kaden Griffen scored 12 points.

It was Halstead’s second win over Minneapolis this season.

Halstead is 8-3 and plays Cheney at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

HALSTEAD (8-3) — Farmer 3-9 3-3 11, O’Brien 5-14 1-3 13, Gerber 5-15 7-9 17, Talbott 1-4 0-0 3, Schulte 1-1 0-0 2, Kohr 1-1 0-0 3, Radke 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-44 11-15 49.

MINNEAPOLIS (7-3) — Griffen 6-10 0-1 12, Ausherman 0-3 0-0 0, Moeckel 1-5 0-0 3, Freel 0-2 0-0 0, McCullick 6-15 7-9 21, Allison 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 1-4 0-0 3, While 1-2 0-0 3, TOTALS 15-42 7-10 42.

Halstead;12;8;13;16;—49

Minneapolis;12;8;9;13;—42

Total fouls — Hal. 11, Min. 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Min.: Griffen, Ausherman. 3-point shooting — Hal. 6-23 (Farmer 2-4, O’Brien 2-9, Gerber 0-5, Talbott 1-4, Kohr 1-1), Min. 5-13 (Moeckel 1-3, Freel 0-1, McCullick 2-5, Watson 1-2, White 1-2). Rebounds — Hal. 30 (O’Brien 12), Min. 26 (Griffen 6). Assists — Hal. 10 (Gerber 5), Min. 4 (Griffen 1, Moeckel 1, McCullick 1, White 1). Turnovers — Hal. 16 (Gerber 6), Min. 14 (Griffen 4, McCullick 4). Blocked shots — Hal. 2 (O’Brien 1, Gerber 1), Min. 0. Steals — Hal. 6 (O’Brien 2, Gerber 2, Kohr 2), Min. 5 (Moeckel 2).

Cheney 68, Winfield 48

WINFIELD — Crandall 8, Rolo 5, Chism 15, Ja.Weber 4, Foust 7, Harper 3, Beckwith 2, Jo.Weber 1, Hall Jr. 3.

CHENEY — Dewey 5, Petz 8, Patterson 21, La.Grace 4, Gegen 1, Voth 8, Lu.Grace 7, Linkerman 14.

Winfield;14;10;8;16;—48

Cheney;17;13;20;18;—68

Monday’s games

Haven 57, Rose Hill 45

ROSE HILL — Nolan 3, Rapp 14, Barron 7, Campbell 16, Firebraugh 5.

HAVEN — Dale 11, Schmucker 2, Miller 11, Carmichael 19, Davis 1, Roper 7, Jacquez 1, Quintero 5.

Rose Hill;8;8;15;14;—45

Haven;8;11;18;20;—57

Andale 72, Garden Plain 37

GARDEN PLAIN — Pauly 4, Smith 6, Hays 2, Rex 9, Mannebach 2, T.Dreiling 6, D.Dreiling 6.

ANDALE — Biermann 14, Hunter 17, Baalmann 11, Albers 1, Mairchild 10, Neville 4, Rowland 9, Cocking 4, Nilles 2.

Garden Pl.;8;12;7;10;—37

Andale;21;22;21;8;—72

Thursday’s games

Consolation semifinals

Rose Hill vs. Garden Plain 6 p.m.

Minneapolis vs. Winfield 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Championship semifinals

Andale vs. Haven 6 p.m.

Halstead vs. Cheney 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Medal round

Seventh place 2 p.m.

Fifth place 3:30 p.m.

Third place 6 p.m.

Championship 8 p.m.

Canton-Galva Inv.

Moundridge 81, St. John’s Mil. 29

CANTON — The Moundridge Wildcats opened play in the Canton-Galva Invitational with an 81-29 win over Salina St. John’s Military.

Moundridge led 23-7 after the first quarter and 50-14 at the half.

Dillon Vogts led Moundridge with 22 points, followed by Brady Helms with 17, Daniel Kaufman with 14 and Corbin Unruh with 11. Moundridge was 33 of 55 from the field and blocked 11 shots. Helms blocked eight shots.

“Jumped on them early,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “I was pleased how we shared the ball tonight. Sedgwick will be a much tougher opponent on Thursday.”

Moundridge is 8-3 and plays rival Sedgwick at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

SALINA ST. JOHN’S MILITARY (3-4) — Antonio L. 2-8 4-7 9, Hassan L. 4-9 0-2 8, #12 2-7 0-0 6, Flores 1-7 0-0 3, Bolden 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-5 0-0 0, #34 0-0 0-2 0, #10 0-1 0-0 0, #32 0-0 0-0 0, #12 0-0 0-0 0, team 0-0 1-1 1, TOTALS 10-40 5-12 29.

MOUNDRIDGE (8-3) — Vogts 8-14 5-6 22, Helms 7-10 3-4 17, Kaufman 6-8 2-2 14, Unruh 5-9 0-0 11, Vivanco 4-4 0-0 8, Schlosser 2-2 0-0 4, Wedel 1-1 0-0 3, Santoya 0-1 2-4 2, Creed 0-4 0-0 0, Kohl 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 33-55 12-16 81.

St. John’s;7;7;10;5;—29

Moundridge;23;27;16;16;—81

Total fouls — SSJ 9, Mdg. 13. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SSJ 4-15 (Antonio L. 1-4, #12 2-6, Flores 1-4, #10 0-1), Mdg. 3-13 (Vogts 1-5, Helms 0-1, Unruh 1-2, Wedel 1-1, Creed 0-3, Kohl 0-1). Rebounds — SSJ 24 (Antonio L. 6), Mdg. 35 (Kaufman 9). Assists — SSJ 5 (Antonio L. 1, #12 1, Flores 1), Mdg. 22 (Vogts 5). Turnovers — SSJ 13 (Clark 2), Mdg. 17 (Helms 3, Unruh 3, Santoya 3). Blocked shots — SSJ 1 (Hassan L. 1), Mdg. 11 (Helms 8). Steals — SSJ 1 (team 1), Mdg. 19 (Vogts 6).

Burrton Inv.

Little Rv. 67, Goessel 60

BURRTON — The Goessel Bluebirds fell to Little River 67-60 Tuesday in the opening round of the Burrton Invitational.

Goessel trailed 28-27 at the half, but took a 45-39 lead after three quarters. Little River outscored Goessel 28-15 in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Jacob Hagewood scored 10 points.

Jayden Garrison led Little River with 34 points, followed by Graham Stephens with 13 and Jace Garrison with 11.

Goessel plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.

GOESSEL (3-7) — Funk 0-0 0-0 0, N.Zogleman 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 1-4 1-4 3, Hiebert 1-4 2-4 4, Hagewood 3-7 4-6 10, Wiens 0-0 0-0 0, Dy.Lindeman 9-16 6-8 29, Wuest 1-4 0-0 2, Z.Zogleman 0-1 0-0 0, Dr.Lindeman 3-8 1-1 8, Gaeddert 0-0 0-0 0, Ballesta 2-7 0-0 4, TOTALS 20-51 14-23 60.

LITTLE RIVER (8-3) — Sears 2, Richardson 1, Rolfs 4, Dougherty 2, Jayden Garrison 34, Stephens 13, Jace Garrison 11, TOTALS 23-54 18-22 67.

Goessel;12;15;18;15;—60

Little Rv.;17;11;11;28;—67

Total fouls — Goe. 17, LR 19. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — Goe.: Hagewood, Dr.Lindeman. LR: n/a. 3-point shooting — Goe. 6-19 (Schmidt 0-1, Hiebert 0-2, Dy.Lindeman 5-9, Wuest 0-2, Z.Zogleman 0-1, Dr.Lindeman 1-2, Ballesta 0-2), LR 3-16. Rebounds — Goe. 34 (Dy.Lindeman 11), LR 27. Assists — Goe. 13 (Hiebert 5), LR 0. Turnovers — Goe. 15 (Dy.Lindeman 6), LR 11. Blocked shots — Goe. 3 (Dy.Lindeman 1, Dr.Lindeman 1, Ballesta 1), LR 0. Steals — Goe. 5 (Hiebert 2), LR 8.

Berean Ac. 57, Pretty Pr. 17

BURRTON — The final game in the first round of the Burrton Invitational was a landslide.

The No. 3 seed Berean Academy (8-3) had two players score in double digits in the 59-17 win over Pretty Prairie. The No. 6 seed Pretty Prairie (5-5) didn’t have any.

The Warriors were led by Kiegan Vogt with 14 points and Chase Wiebe with 12.

Berean Academy will play Little River in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Pretty Prairie will play Goessel on Thursday as well with a chance to play for fifth place.

PRETTY PRAIRIE (5-5) — Detter 3, Schrag 8, Allen 6.

BEREAN ACADEMY (8-3) — Bisterfeldt 4, Landis 1, Timken 3, Wiebe 12, Dugger 5, Koontz 6, Unruh 2, Vogt 14, Rust 6, Snook 6.

Pretty Pr.;4;2;7;4;—17

Berean Ac.;14;21;17;7;—59

H.Cent.Chr. 62, Burrton 53

By Michael Stavola

Hutchinson News

BURRTON — Green and white jerseys with bright pink socks.

Central Christian’s Caleb Lambert stuck out like a sore thumb in Monday’s match against Burrton in the opening round of the 40th annual Burrton Invitational. Lambert drew the short stick by having to guard Cooper Zehr.

Zehr is one of the top scorers in the state — averaging in the high 20s.

But Lambert, with the help of teammates that would come over to double team, held Zehr to 15 points in Central Christian’s 62-53 win.

“I just try to stay in front of him. Be a pest,” the junior said. “It was a big test for me. I took it personally.”

Lambert shadowed Zehr most of the game. Burrton turned over the ball a few times while trying to force it to Zehr, who shot 6-of-22 from the field.

“Caleb is just a hard worker,” Central Christian coach Adam Clark said. “He is gonna give you 100 percent every time he’s on the floor.”

Although, Zehr had support from teammates while he struggled in the first quarter. The two teams were knotted at 16-all after one quarter.

Burrton (6-5) had a sluggish second quarter where they shot 2-of-11. Meanwhile, Central Christian (8-3) caught fire behind Adam Hall, who went 3-for-5 with eight points in the quarter.

Hall shot 9-of-20 from the field and finished with a game high 23 points.

The Cougars outscored the Burrton Chargers 16-5 in the second quarter to go into the locker rooms up 32-21.

The Chargers chipped away the lead in the third quarter. Nearly midway through the quarter, the Chargers, still down by 11, went on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 42-35.

Hall ended the run with a layup while switching hands in the air. With 2:20 left in the quarter, the Cougars led 44-35.

The Chargers then went on a 6-0 run with baskets by Bailey Hughes, Dakota Woodworth and Zehr.

The quarter wrapped up with Hall extending the Cougars’ lead to 46-41 with a couple shots from the charity stripe.

In the fourth quarter, Burrton came to within one point with baskets from Anthony Schmitt and Alex Dick. It cut the Cougar lead 46-45 with 7:16 left in the match.

Schmitt finished with eight points. The 6-foot-3 senior had 18 points when the two teams played for the first time on Jan. 8. The Cougars won that match by seven points.

Schmitt picked up a few fouls early on in this match and had limited playing time afterwards.

The Cougars answered back by splitting shots from the free throw line. On the Chargers next possession, Lambert stole the ball and ran the length of the court for a layup.

It was his first basket of the game.

Deonis Coon then added to the lead with a 3-pointer to put the Cougars up 52-45 with 6:19 remaining.

Dakota Woodworth answered back with a couple points from the charity stripe to lead the Chargers on a 5-0 run. Woodworth finished with a team high 18 points.

Zehr split a couple shots from the free throw line and then Woodworth finished off the basket on a dish behind-the-back from Bailey Hughes.

The Cougars clung to a 52-50 lead with 4:47 left.

Coon knocked down a second triple to extend the Cougar lead to 55-50. Coon scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter.

Burrton called a timeout after the 3-pointer with 4:06 remaining. After a failed shot, the Cougars passed the ball around until Lambert got the ball at the top of the key.

Lambert was wide open to shoot from downtown, but instead he charged the basket. He curled his legs behind him, with the pink socks going about waste high, while knocking down the shot and drawing the foul.

He sunk the free throw and ran back on defense. The Cougars led 58-50 with 3:38 left.

It’s the second time he wore the socks to honor his grandma, Nita, who lost her fight with breast cancer on Dec. 13.

″(It’s a) reminder to why I play the game,” Lambert said. “Glorify the Lord and honor her.”

Adreono Ibarra extended the Cougar to 60-50. He finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds — six on offense.

“He was just huge for us,” Clark said.

Woodworth knocked down one more basket for the Chargers to cut the deficit, 60-53. Lambert knocked down the final shot, giving the Cougars a 62-53 win. Lambert finished with nine points.

The No. 4 seed Cougars will face the No. 1 seed Inman (11-0) in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (8-3) — Coffey, Coon 6, Yoder 3, Lambert 9, Hall 23, Ibarra 14, Finlay 2

BURRTON (6-5) — Zehr 15, D. Hughes 8, Woodworth 18, B. Hughes 2, Schmitt 8, Dick 2.

H.Cent.Chr.;16;16;14;16;—62

Burrton;16;5;20;12;—53

Inman 62, Fairfield 13

INMAN (11-0) — Jace Doerksen 12, Eddy 10, Froese 1, Jack Doerksen 3, Thiessen 10, Carter 5, Bledsoe 6, Fiesen 15.

FAIRFIELD (1-10) — C.Canady 7, K.Haumont 2, K.Canady 2, Zapien 2.

Inman;21;18;18;5;—62

Fairfield;2;3;6;2;—13