DODGE CITY — The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles scored consistently and took over in the second half, to beating the Newton Railers 73-57 Thursday night.

The game was the last on opening night of the 2019 Tournament of Champions.

The Golden Eagles’ win means they’ll take on Shawnee Mission South Friday at 2:30 p.m. Newton will take on Wichita North at 1 p.m.

In the first half, the teams played a back-and-forth game, but the Golden Eagles led much of it. They led 15-13 after the end of the first quarter, then 34-25 at halftime.

Newton junior Ty Berry had a game-high 11 points through the first half for the Railers, while the Golden Eagles were led through the first half by Carsen Pracht who had 10.

Berry ended the game with a game-high 24 points for the Railers, also recording a game-high eight rebounds. Junior Alex Krogemier had 14 points, and senior Demarius Peterson had 13.

Pracht finished with a team-high 23 points for the Golden Eagles, and sophomore Enrique Lankford finished with 18.

Though the Eagles didn't dominate in any specific category, they did enough to win Thursday night.

"We really are focusing at this stage of this season at maximizing good offensive possessions," Golden Eagles head coach Mike Domnick said. "Earlier in the season sometimes we would have very few passess and then try and go one-on-one and it's just not who we are. When we start running our offense and moving the ball a little bit, and we have some good shooters, Enrique Lankford had a heck of a game the 3, and Carson Pracht shot the ball well and he's struggled a little bit this year. So when we shoot the ball well and we can defend the ball a little bit, we're a tough out because we have enough ball handlers, enough post players, enough shooters to play a pretty good game."

The Eagles outrebounded the Railers through the first half 14-10, and had eight assists to the Railers’ five. They also had one one fewer turnover, with six in the first half. Overall, they outrebouneded the Railers 26-20, and had 19 assists to the Railers' 14.

In the third, the Eagles outscored the Railers 22-16, and in the fourth that continued as the Eagles gradually closed the door.