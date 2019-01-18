Jason Hooper insisted he was just providing some historical background.

His Salina South boys took it as a challenge.

"Coach talked to us at halftime and we just didn't want to come out and lose," South sophomore forward AJ Johnson said after the eighth-seeded Cougars pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday night to open the Salina Invitational Tournament with 65-51 victory over top seed Abilene at the South gym. "He put the pressure on us because he'd never lost in the first round before.

"We just trusted each other and everybody came through."

Sure enough, Hooper extended his first-round SIT winning streak as a head coach to 13, seven with the South girls and now six with the boys.

"I just told them I was confident going in because I'd never lost a first-round game in this tournament," Hooper said with a smile. "This is a tough tournament."

With the victory, the Cougars improved to 3-6 and will face No. 4 seed Andover at 6 p.m. today in a semifinal at Kansas Wesleyan's Mabee Arena. Abilene (6-3) returns to the South gym to face Buhler at 4:30.

South trailed by four points midway through the third quarter, but closed the period with a 10-3 run. The Cougars went on a 13-2 run to start the fourth and never allowed Abilene to get within single digits the rest of the way.

Johnson came up big for the Cougars down the stretch, scoring 11 of team-high 16 points in the final period on 5 of 8 shooting. Devon Junghans had seven of his 10 in the quarter and Josh Jordan six of his 14.

"I just wanted to do anything I could to help the team," said Johnson, who also had six rebounds. "I felt I didn't play well enough in the first half."

The Cougars ratcheted up their defense in the second half and especially in the fourth quarter, when Abilene had five of its 18 turnovers.

"I felt like we picked up the defensive intensity," Hooper said of the second-half effort. "Our on-ball intensity was pretty good all night, but we got better with our off-the-ball defense.

"We can run the floor with anybody and we were able to get some nice transition baskets."

When Johnson and Jordan weren't attacking the basket, they were able to dump the ball inside to center Elex Banks, who finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Junghans also knocked down a 3-pointer during the spurt.

"This win was very important for us," Banks said. "Coach challenged us to get at least two wins in the tournament.

"We wanted to come out with high intensity. Our intensity level was very high and we've just got to keep that up."

South also took care of the ball in the second half with just one of its 11 turnovers coming after intermission. The Cougars led 23-19 at halftime and 37-35 after three quarters.

For Abilene, Travis Beetch had 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, but nobody else had more than five after the break. Preston Boyd finished with nine points and Timothy Barbieri led the Cowboys to a 39-30 rebounding advantage with 11.

Abilene shot just 35.2 percent from the field while South shot 51.9 percent, including 56.7 the second half.