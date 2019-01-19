MAIZE — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team rallied from 13 points down, but late fouls proved to be their undoing in a 55-41 loss to fourth-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Maize Friday in AV-CTL I play in Maize.

Newton wad called for 24 fouls to 12 for Maize. The Railers were outscored 21-3 from the free throw line, while Newton outscored Maize 38-34 from the field.

Newton falls to 5-5 and ends the first half of AV-CTL I play 3-3. Maize is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in league play.

Maize scored the last 14 points of the game, eight from the free throw line.

“I thought we played them way better than we did the first time around,” Newton coach Justin Schneider said. “I don’t know what the turnover count was (20), but I felt like we took better care of the ball. I’m so proud of the fight this team is showing right now. They keep coming and battling. The show the commitment to keep coming back. Right now, we’re going to take a couple days off to rest. We have a big week ahead of us for the NIT. We’ll have a couple days of practice and get ready.”

Maize was led by Alexis Cauthon with 17 points, followed by Hailey Jones with 13 and Cassandra Onwugbufor with 11.

Newton was led by Jenisa Cornejo with a personal-best 17 points, hitting five of eight from 3-point range.

“(Cornejo) got hot in the JV game and it just carried over,” Schneider said. “She brought a lot of effort and a lot of energy. That kind of stuff connects. It’s a different routine going from JV to varsity. That’s the thing we’re going to need going down the stretch.”

Newton finished the game 15 of 27 shooting, while Maize was 15 of 35.

Five Railer turnovers in the first four minutes of play allowed Maize to lead 9-3 despite three of 10 Eagle shooting. Newton came back with an 8-1 run to take the lead, but a Jones 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left in the quarter put Maize back up 13-11.

A pair of Cornejo 3-pointers early in the second quarter helped put the Railers up by as many as six, but Maize came right back with a pair of 3-pointers to tie. Maize hit five of six free throws in the last 1:29 to lead by three. Keila Gillispie hit one of two free throws for Newton with 1.9 seconds left to get Newton within two, 26-24.

Newton finished the half eight of 14 shooting, while Maize was six of 18. Newton had 12 turnovers to five for Maize. The Eagles also outscored Newton 9-3 from the free throw line.

Maize outscored Newton 14-2 to open the third quarter. A Megan Bartel 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left in the period got Newton back within 11, 40-29.

The Railers opened the fourth quarter with an 12-1. Newton tied the game on a Kernal reverse layup with 2:34 remaining, Newton’s last points of the game.

Onwugbufor broke the run with a layup 10 seconds later. Onwugbufor missed the subsequent free throw, but Schneider was called for a technical foul and Cauthon hit two free throws. Jones followed with a pair of free throws on the possession. After a Newton turnover, Jones hit two more free throws.

The power went out with about 20 seconds left while Newton’s Claire Slechta was at the free throw line preparing to shoot. The game was called at that point.

Newton opens play Thursday in the Newton Invitational Tournament. Newton will likely draw top-seeded and top-ranked (Class 4A) Bishop Miege in a rematch of last-year’s finals.

“We’re going to have to bring our A game and execute our offense,” Schneider said. “We’re going to have to be patient. At times, we got sped up.”

NEWTON (5-5, 3-3 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 0 1-2 2, 1; Valle-Ponds 0 0-0 0, 0; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Bartel 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Zenner 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Kernal 5 2-2 5, 12; Slechta 1 0-0 0, 2; Cornejo 1 (5) 0-0 3, 17; Ken.Gillispie 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 0 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 7 (8) 3-4 24, 41.

MAIZE (9-1, 6-1 AV-CTL I) — Onwugbufor 3 (1) 2-5 1, 11; Holmes 1 3-5 2, 5; Jones 0 (2) 7-8 3, 13; Cauthon 4 (1) 6-7 4, 17; Wilcox 0 0-0 0, 0; Pierce 0 0-0 0, 0; Miler 3 1-3 1, 7; Espinoza 0 2-2 0, 2; Wedman 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 11 (4) 21-30 12, 55.

Newton;11;13;5;12;—41

Maize;13;13;14;15;—55

Technical foul — New.: bench.