KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bethel College senior Kyle Wilson was named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sunday.

It was the first time a Bethel athlete took the NAIA indoor track national weekly honors.

Wilson, a senior from California City, Calif., broke a 45-year old record in the indoor shot put at 16.4 meters last week at the Ward Haylett Invitational in Crete, Neb.

Wilson broke the A qualifying mark at the meet to qualify for the NAIA Indoor Nationals.

The last time any Bethel athlete won an NAIA national award was Jaylen Sykes in football in 2016.