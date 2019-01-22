I'm not sure what it takes to become a "fellow" at the American Enterprise Institute, as Marc A. Thiessen is. However, I'm guessing that a short memory, a poor grasp of recent history and a complete lack of understanding of both hypocrisy and irony must play a role. Judging by Thiessen's column printed on Jan. 19, he would be highly qualified, were those the requirements.

He excoriates Nancy Pelosi for not wanting to allow the president to present his annual package of lies, insults and half-truths in the House of Representatives, under the guise of delivering a "State of the Union" address. He concludes by claiming that Pelosi "cares more about hurting Trump than about finding a compromise solution and doing what is best for the country."

Meanwhile, our government has been shut down for nearly a month because the president has dug in his heels over a wall that most Americans see as a useless waste of money.

The GOP had control of both houses of Congress for two years under Trump and the wall was apparently not a priority. But now, it's a national emergency, in an outrageously shameless attempt to appease the president's racist, xenophobic base.

Furthermore, only a few years ago, the GOP leadership was blatantly announcing that they would oppose President Obama at every turn. They said they wanted to limit him to one term.

They blocked his Supreme Court nominee, who certainly carried less baggage and more respect than Trump's most recent appointee to the Court. Their insults and interference in Obama's agenda were nonstop and petty.

If any group of legislators has ever done more to block our nation's progress than the current GOP leadership, I welcome anyone to enlighten me.

DANTON McDIFFETT, Minneapolis