Ladies and gentlemen. It is sad that those terms of respect are so seldom applicable today.

Public deportment has eroded into foul words and coarse gestures.

That is true not only in entertainment, but also in the mass media and public debates. The less than subtle use of asterisks in the mainstream press has endorsed gutter language as part of our social vocabulary.

What was formerly limited to the rude fringe is now accepted in the public domain. Reverence, deference and honor are vanishing.

Fortunately, respect for the dignity of once disparaged groups has improved with public censure, even loss of employment, for any deviation from these new norms. Yet the same honor is not granted to all sectors, to the point that crass denigration is applauded when directed at less favored communities, often those of faith.

The ability to express a firm disagreement without offense is one of the hallmarks of a lady or a gentleman. Polite debate requires human virtue, a proper education and social refinement. The inability to do so reflects the lack of such qualities.

While most are appalled at the loss of civility, the atmosphere in which we live is too often unwittingly absorbed. We all need great caution in this toxic climate lest we paradoxically promote what we condemn.

Recently, a syndicated columnist wrote, “Civil discourse is impossible with those ignorant, prejudiced, immature, pampered egotists.” Hopefully, he had a repentant good laugh at his self-incrimination when he later saw it in print.

To err is human. It is one thing to have an occasional lapse, quite another to adopt a lower lifestyle.

Cardinal Newman’s memorable lecture, "The Idea of a University," offers a classic definition of a gentleman, which to a wider audience is directed to ladies and gentlemen.

“A gentleman is one who never offends. The true gentleman is tender toward the bashful, gentle toward the distant, and merciful towards the absurd. He is seldom prominent in conversation, and never wearisome. He never speaks of himself except when compelled, never defends himself with a retort. He has no ears for gossip but interprets everything for the best.”

In Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice, Portia says, “The quality of mercy is not strained. It drops as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath. It is twice blest. It blesses the one who gives and the one who takes.” St. Paul wrote, “Love is patient, love is kind. It is not rude, it is not quick tempered. It does not brood over injury. Love does not rejoice over wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.”

Jesus of Nazareth preached, “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the land. Blessed are the merciful for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

Ladies and gentlemen, “Be kind to one another, compassionate, and mutually forgiving, just as God in Christ has forgiven you.” (Eph 4:32)

FATHER EARL MEYER

St. Fidelis Friary, Victoria