BASKETBALL

LITTLE RIVER GIRLS 46, ELL-SALINE 33: At Great Bend, Little River outscored Ell-Saline 18-1 from the free-throw line and pulled away in the second half Monday for the first-round victory in the Hilltop Hoops Classic at Barton County Community College.

Ell-Saline outshot Little River 35.7 percent to 30.2, outrebounded Redskins by 10 and had two more field goals, but could not overcome the free-throw disparity.

Little River (9-3) led 15-11 at halftime, stretched the advantage to seven after three quarters and closed it out with an 18-12 fourth quarter. Kaylie Zimmerman had 13 points, Emma McBride 11 and Morgan Konen 10 for the Redskins, who went 18 for 24 from the foul line.

For Ell-Saline (0-11), Raleigh Kramer had seven points and Brynna Rowley six. Hannah Backhus led the Cardinals with eight rebounds and Paige Vogt had seven.

Ell-Saline plays a consolation semifinal at 6:15 tonight against Ness City, while Little River plays in the 6:15 p.m. semifinal Thursday against St. John.