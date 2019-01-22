Hospitals in rural Kansas are struggling.

Facing a shortage of physicians, high rates of poverty and declining populations, those hospitals must be innovative in seeking ways to improve care in a cost-efficient manner.

One prime example exists at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, where hospital administrator Benjamin Anderson directed culture change that made the southwest Kansas facility more of a destination and improved the hospital’s financial health.

As outlined in this weekend’s special section “State of Health Care in Kansas,” Anderson’s unorthodox offerings to recruit physicians included allowing them time for overseas humanitarian medical work, which also helped the new doctors connect with the growing immigrant and refugee population in southwest Kansas.

And as other rural hospitals abandoned labor and delivery units, Kearny County Hospital improved its birth center and made specialists available for women with high-risk pregnancies. The result? More patients from throughout the region and a profitable maternity ward.

Such innovation proves a multifaceted approach is vital in rural settings.

Another strategy to improve access to health care in rural Kansas: Clear obstacles that keep nurse practitioners — also in short supply — from doing more to help bridge the gap in places strained by physician shortages.

That issue is addressed in the special section, as is the debate over expansion of Medicaid (KanCare) allowed under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA).

An in-depth study by researchers at the University of Colorado found hospitals in Medicaid expansion states far less likely to close than facilities in nonexpansion states — and especially in rural places with many uninsured residents.

In Kansas, adding some 150,000 low-income residents caught in a cov­erage gap to the KanCare rolls would encourage preventive care that wards off more costly hospital visits. Additional resources also could help better address cases of mental illness.

In spite of such potential returns on the Medicaid expansion investment required by states, far-right lawmakers put politics over pragmatism by refusing to reduce Kansas' uninsured rate through the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

One thing’s clear: There’s much complexity in the quest to best serve health care needs in Kansas.

Caregivers and communities must tackle the challenges from many angles. Policymakers should, as well, and not block any part of the cure because it doesn’t align with their partisan interests.

GateHouse Kansas