She sat across from me, twisting her handkerchief and dabbing her eyes. She had been unhappily married and emotionally abused, and she he had no regrets about her recent divorce. Even so, and here she looked up and said, “Mr. S, the thing I miss most about being married is not having another living person sharing my space, breathing my air. I feel so lonely,” and she burst into tears.

He was telling me about going to a recent family reunion. “You know,” he said, “I was with aunts and uncles and cousins whom I’ve known all my life, people who know me inside and out, and I still felt alienated, like a stranger. I was incredibly lonely.”

When we don’t feel loved or like we don’t fit in or belong we feel lonely. Either of these “lacks” may be temporary or permanent. Of the two, feeling unloved may be the most painful. If your mother doesn’t love you (and that’s part of her job description), you will experience an empty, aching void in your life. Basically, if you feel lonely, you are lonely.

I don’t want to confuse loneliness with solitude. Solitude is simply being by oneself and enjoying the experience. It is one of the hallmarks of good mental health. Loneliness is also being by oneself but not enjoying the experience.

A recent study of 20,000 people by Cigna, a health insurance company, found that roughly half of all Americans feel isolated or lonely. Thirteen percent reported that zero, repeat zero, people knew them well. But America is not unique in this regard. About 40 percent of Britons report that a TV or pet is their main source of company. The U.K. has created a cabinet-level department to deal with the loneliness epidemic. Meanwhile, a government study in Japan estimated that over a half-million Japanese spent at least six months at home without outside contact.

“During my years caring for patients, the most common pathology I saw was not heart disease or diabetes,” said former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. “It was loneliness.”

Loneliness is stressful, and stress leads to high blood pressure and a weakened immune system. Without an emotional support system, lonely people are more likely to become addicted to unhealthy habits like overspending, overeating, substance abuse, alcoholism and overusing social media.

Loneliness is no respecter of age. From 1985 to 2009, the average American’s social network shrunk by a third, as defined by the number of close confidants. Baby Boomers live longer while having more divorces and fewer children than their parents. Thus, many are left without companionship in their old age. One in six Boomers lives alone. About one in 11 (8 million) Americans aged 50 or over doesn’t have a spouse, romantic partner or child.

The transient nature of work also contributes to loneliness. If you’re on a career path which necessitates moving, why invest much time and energy in becoming involved when you’re going to be moving shortly?

A quick glance might lead one to conclude that using social media would lead to less loneliness. Sadly, that is not the case. A study of Americans ages 19 to 32 concluded that the top 25 percent of social media users were twice as likely to report feeling lonely as the group using it the least. The two loneliest groups in the Cigna study were Generation Z (ages 18 to 22) and Millennials (ages 23 to 37). There is something jarringly incongruous about people in a world boasting the most interconnectivity becoming lonelier.

The Beatles struck a raw nerve when they sang about Eleanor Rigby and “all the lonely people” a half-century ago. By all indications, loneliness has become even more prevalent since then.

