Hesston women

fall in debut

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team made its debut in Jayhawk Conference play with a 64-55 loss to Fort Scott Community College Wednesday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 27-26 at the half, but Fort Scott used a 20-12 third quarter to build a lead the Larks couldn’t come back from.

Ally McKenzie led 15-2 Fort Scott with 14 points. Tajshia Moore scored 13 points. Ja’Carria Ferrell added 10 points.

Millaya Bray led Hesston with 20 points. Denazia Jeffers scored 13 points. Essence Tolson had 12 rebounds.

Hesston is 4-13 and hosts fourth-ranked (NJCAA Division II) Kansas City (Kan.) Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

FORT SCOTT CC (15-2, 1-0 Jayhawk II) — Perry 1-2 1-2 3, Clark 2-9 0-0 5, Harper 3-5 0-0 7, McKinney 2-8 3-4 7, McKenzie 5-8 4-6 14, McDonald 1-5 0-0 3, Keller 0-0 0-0 0, Credit 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Keeling 0-2 2-2 2, Moore 6-14 1-2 13, Ferrell 4-12 1-4 10, TOTALS 24-67 12-20 64.

HESSTON (4-13, 0-1 Jayhawk II) — Hulett 1-8 0-0 3, Jeffers 5-11 0-0 13, Rawls 0-4 2-4 2, Bray 8-18 2-6 20, Tolson 4-9 1-1 9, M.Smith 3-7 2-2 8, N.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Klusman 0-0 0-0 0, Manwell 0-3 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-61 7-13 55.

Fort Scott;13;14;20;17;—64

Hesston;17;9;12;17;—55

Total fouls — FS 13, HC 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — HC: Tolson. 3-point shooting — FS 4-11 (Clark 1-3, Harper 1-3, McDonald 1-2, Ferrell 1-3), HC 6-19 (Hulett 1-2, Jeffers 3-4, Bray 2-6, M.Smith 0-4, Manwell 0-3). Rebounds — FS 52 (McKinney 8, Moore 8), HC 37 (Tolson 12). Assists — FS 10 (McKinney 3), HC 7 (Jeffers 3). Turnovers — FS 19 (McDonald 4), HC 18 (Rawls 3, Bray 3, Tolson 3). Blocked shots — FS 5 (McKenzie 2, Moore 2), HC 0. Steals — FS 5 (Moore 2), HC 6 (Rawls 2, Bray 2).

Hesston men

fall to FSCC

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team played its first Jayhawk Conference game, falling to Fort Scott Community College 66-59 Wednesday night at Yost Center in Hesston.

Fort Scott led by as many as 11 in the first half. Hesston made a 9-0 run in the last 4 1/2 minutes of the half to get within two, 32-30.

The Larks led by as many as four early in the second half. The Greyhounds pulled away by six on a Craig Jordan layup with 5:28 remaining. Neither team scored again until Kevin Shead Jr. made a layup for Fort Scott with 2:50. A Derrick Magiyta 3-pointer pulled Hesston to within four with 1:50 to play. Jordan replied with three of four free throws.

Fort Scott, 13-8, was led by Andre Nelson and Tanner Lackey with 18 points each. Jordan added 13.

Grant Harding and Cal Hartley each scored 16 points for Hesston. Danny Bradley Jr. scored 11 points.

Hesston is 10-10 and hosts Kansas City (Kan.) Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

FORT SCOTT CC (13-8, 1-0 Jayhawk II) — Nelson 6-15 4-4 18, Jones 2-6 2-4 6, Lackey 5-10 5-5 18, Jordan 4-7 5-7 13, Shead Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Snyder 1-2 0-0 3, Lawrence 0-2 0-0 0, Barron 2-5 0-0 4, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, August 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 22-52 16-19 66.

HESSTON (10-10, 0-1 Jayhawk II) — Bradley Jr. 5-11 1-3 11, Hartley 6-12 2-2 16, Handcock 1-5 0-2 3, Harding 6-12 3-6 16, Magiya 3-7 0-0 7, Elliot 0-0 0-0 0, Pelton 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Moye 0-0 0-0 0, Nebel 0-1 0-0 0, Comfort 2-5 0-0 5, Murad 0-1 1-2 1, Scaife 0-0 0-0 0, Curless 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23-54 7-15 59.

Fort Scott;32;34;—66

Hesston;30;29;—59

Total fouls — FS 13, HC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — FS 6-14 (Nelson 2-2, Lackey 3-8, Snyder 1-2, Lawrence 0-1, Barron 0-1), HC 6-23 (Bradley Jr. 0-2, Hartley 2-7, Handcock 1-3, Harding 1-4, Magiya 1-4, Nebel 0-1, Comfort 1-2). Rebounds — FS 36 (Nelson 7, Shead Jr. 7), HC 31 (Harding 6). Assists — FS 4 (Jones 3), HC 5 (Bradley Jr. 2, Hartley 2). Turnovers — FS 10 (Nelson 3, Jones 3), HC 10 (Harding 3). Blocked shots — FS 0, HC 3 (Magiya 2). Steals — FS 6 (Jones 3, Lackey 3), HC 6 (Hartley 3).