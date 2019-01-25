ELBING — The Halstead Dragon girls’ basketball team advanced to the finals of the 52nd Eli J. Walter Invitational with a 40-28 win over host Berean Academy Thursday in semifinal play in Elbing.

Halstead trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, but pulled away 23-14 at the half and 36-25 after three quarters.

Karenna Gerber led 11-1 Halstead with 17 points, followed by Madison McClain with 14 points.

Berean, 8-5, was led by Brooke Wiebe with 14 points.

Halstead will face 6-4 Wichita Trinity Academy in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday. Trinity Academy knocked off top-seeded and previously unbeaten Hutchinson Central Christian 56-39 in the other semifinal match.

Berean takes on Central Christian at 5:15 p.m. Saturday for third place.

BEREAN ACADEMY (8-5) — Bri.Wiebe 0 0-0 0, 0; Bro.Wiebe 4 (1) 3-4 2, 14; Mullins 1 1-3 3, 3; C.Eldridge 1 0-1 4, 2; Neal 0 0-0 1, 0; Slabach 0 2-2 3, 2; Mi.Wiebe 1 0-0 4, 2; A.Eldridge 2 0-0 0, 4; Ma.Wiebe 0 1-4 4, 1; TOTALS 9 (1) 7-14 21, 28.

HALSTEAD (11-1) — H.Lewis 0 0-0 1, 0; Schroeder 0 1-3 4, 1; Gerber 7 3-8 4, 17; Kelley 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 2 4-4 1, 8; Werner 0 0-0 4, 0; McClain 2 (1) 7-8 4, 14; TOTALS 11 (1) 15-23 18, 40.

Berean Ac.;9;5;11;3;—28

Halstead;6;17;13;4;—40

Douglass 41,

Goessel 29

ELBING — The Goessel Bluebird girls fell to Douglass 41-29 Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Eli J. Walter Invitational.

Douglass led 16-5 after the first quarter and 20-13 at the half.

Katelyn Moore led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

Elizabeth Schmucker led Goessel with 10 points.

Goessel was hampered by six of 20 free throw shooting. Douglass was 19 of 32 from the line.

Douglass, 4-8, plays Minneapolis at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game. Goessel, 3-9, faces Burrton at 2 p.m. for seventh place.

GOESSEL (3-9) — O’Neal 0 0-2 2, 0; Smith 0 (1) 2-7 2, 5; Meyer 3 1-2 4, 7; Boese 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmucker 1 (2) 2-4 4, 10; Unruh 0 0-0 5, 0; Guerrero 0 0-0 5, 0; Alderfer 3 1-2 2, 7; Herrel 0 0-1 1, 0; TOTALS 7 (3) 6-20 25, 29.

DOUGLASS (4-8) — Munroe 1 2-4 5, 4; Engle 1 0-0 1, 2; Moore 5 (2) 9-13 4, 25; Reynolds 0 4-5 4, 4; Mertz 0 1-3 0, 1; Ailyard 0 1-2 1, 1; Megli 1 2-5 4, 4; Henderson 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 8 (2) 19-32 23, 41.

Goessel;5;8;7;9;—29

Douglass;16;4;7;14;—41

Technical foul – Dgl.: coach.

Minneapolis 60,

Burrton 32

ELBING — The Burrton Chargers fell to Minneapolis 60-32 Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Eli J. Walter Invitational.

Down 13-9 after the first quarter, Burrton gave up a 23-6 run in the second quarter to trail 36-15 at the half.

Karisma Vignery led 6-6 Minneapolis with 17 points, followed by Kylie Fuller with 14 and Kersti Nelson with 10.

Alexis Zehr led 2-11 Burrton with 15 points.

Minneapolis faces Douglass at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game. Burrton plays Goessel at 2 p.m. for seventh place.

MINNEAPOLIS (6-6) — Giles 3 1-2 3, 7; Nelson 3 (1) 1-2 3, 10; Shupe 2 1-2 0, 5; Smith 0 1-2 0, 1; Vignery 2 (4) 1-2 1, 17; Borman 1 0-0 3, 2; Forte 0 0-2 1, 0; Lang 0 0-0 1, 0; Cleveland 1 0-1 2, 2; Fuller 4 6-10 2, 14; Donovan 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 17 (5) 11-23 16, 60.

BURRTON (2-11) — Salgado 3 0-0 1, 6; Watson 2 0-0 3, 4; Zehr 4 7-10 4, 15; Matlack 0 0-2 1, 0; Dunlavy 1 2-2 3, 4; Hoopes 0 (1) 0-1 4, 3; Dold 0 0-0 1, 0; Stahl 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (1) 9-15 17, 32.

Minneapolis;13;23;20;4;—40

Burrton;9;6;8;9;—32

Semifinals

W.Trinity Acad. 56, H.Cent.Chr. 39

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY — Eby 2, Bigelow 2, Winter 2, Broadie 29, Hedstrom 6, Mathews 10, Cary 5.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN — D.Simms 2, Shank 2, Chapman 2, Z.Simms 6, Ibarra 5, Kauffman 4, Bartlett 14, Lambert 4.

W.Trinity Ac.;17;19;13;7;—56

H.Cent.Chr.;4;12;11;12;—39