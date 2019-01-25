SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls outscored Belle Plaine 17-7 from the free throw line to claim a 44-42 win Thursday in the opening round of the 39th Steve Shepherd Invitational girls’ basketball tournament in Sedgwick.

The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter. Sedgwick led 17-16 at the half and 32-29 after three quarters. The Cardinals had just one field goal in the fourth quarter, hitting 10 of 14 free throws.

Belle Plaine finished seven of seven from the line.

Grace Thompson led 7-3 Sedgwick with 14 points. Taylinn Lacey added 13 points.

Belle Plaine, 2-9, was led by Taylor Bohannon with 12 points.

Sedgwick plays Canton-Galva at 7:30 p.m. today in the semifinals.

BELLE PLAINE (2-9) — Karogianis 1 3-3 1, 5; Cooper 0 (3) 0-0 5, 9; Bohannon 1 (2) 4-4 4, 12; Hunter 1 0-0 3, 2; George 0 0-0 1, 0; Mowdy 2 0-0 2, 4; McPherson 2 0-0 1, 4; Reynolds 3 0-0 4, 6; TOTALS 10 (5) 7-7 21, 42.

SEDGWICK (7-3) — Rogers 1 0-0 0, 2; K.Matson 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Zerger 2 3-5 3, 7; M.Matson 0 0-0 1, 0; Werner 0 0-0 0, 0; McGinn 1 3-6 3, 5; Lacey 4 5-11 1, 13; Thomson 4 6-9 3, 14; Brown 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 (1) 17-31 12, 44.

Belle Pl.;11;5;13;13;—42

Sedgwick;11;6;15;12;—44

Canton-Galva 44,

Wichita Independent 32

WICHITA INDEPENDENT — Scheck 3, Dean 14, Taylor 9, Moussa 2, Sturm 2, Skinner 2.

CANTON-GALVA — Mastre 1, Bell 14, Brewer 2, Klatt 4, Moddelmog 7, Unruh 11, Doughmann 5.

W.Independent;4;13;9;6;—32

Can-Gal;14;8;9;13;—44

Inman 48,

Clearwater 34

CLEARWATER — Willis 9, Harmon 10, Stevens 2, Struthers 4, R.Berlin 9.

INMAN — Schroeder 8, Thiessen 2, Clark 4, Harren 2, Raney 21, Maurer 3, DeWitt 5, Harman 2, Neufeld 1.

Clearwater;13;5;11;5;—34

Inman;12;14;9;11;—48

Chaparral 52,

Fairfield 25

CHAPARRAL — Eslinger 6, Guerrero 3, Swartz 2, Francis 13, Stolswarth 11, Burke 9, Gates 8.

FAIRFIELD — Ryan 1, Basye 4, Conrad 6, Schwertfegger 8, Bauman 3, McMillin 1, Combs 2.

Chaparral;10;19;13;10;—52

Fairfield;3;7;6;9;—25

Today’s games

Semifinals

Main gym

Inman vs. Chaparral 6 p.m.

Sedgwick vs. Canton-Galva 7:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinals

Auxiliary gym

Clearwater vs. Fairfield 6 p.m.

Belle Plaine vs. Wichita Independent 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Main gym

Seventh place 1 p.m.

Fifth place 2:30 p.m.

Third place 4 p.m.

Championship 5:30 p.m.