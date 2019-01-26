HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson Trinity twice found a way to rally to extend the game, then denied Sacred Heart in its attempt to do the same.

Trinity came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then fought back from five points down in the first extra period to send the game to a second overtime. Once there, the Celtics scored all nine of their points at the free throw line for a 75-71 victory over the Knights at the Trinity High gym on Friday night.

The loss, the Knights second in as many nights after a road game Thursday at Beloit, drops Sacred Heart to 9-4 this season. Trinity improves to 9-3.

Sacred Heart took a short-lived lead in the second overtime when Tate Herrenbruck made 1-of-2 free throws to put the Knights in front 67-66 with 2:41 to play. Trinity scored the next five points as Sacred Heart came up empty on each of its next four possessions.

Sacred Heart trailed 71-67 when Charlie Skidmore was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining. Skidmore made 2-of-3 free throws, but Trinity's Lucas Hammeke made two free throws of his own at the other end to again make it a four-point lead.

Sacred Heart led 55-45 with 4:43 remaining in regulation, but needed a Luis Mendez basket with a half-second remaining in regulation just to send the game to overtime.

The Knights led 66-61 in the first four-minute extra period after baskets from Mark Prendergast and Skidmore, and the seventh 3-pointer of the game from Herrenbruck. But the Celtics rallied again on a Hammeke 3-pointer and two free throws from Evan Remar to force another overtime.

"We got them out of their zone with the way we shot the ball," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said. "We had the 10-point lead but give them some credit. They had good ball pressure on us and we weren't able to attack the basket like we wanted.

"I think I could have helped our kids in the fourth quarter close the game a little better."

The Knights' nine 3-pointers matched their season high and Herrenbruck's 24 points was his best this season. Skidmore added 17 points and Prendergast, coming off the bench, had 13 points.

Sacred Heart struggled to take care of the ball late in the game. The Knights had seven turnovers through the first three quarters, then had seven in the fourth quarter and five in the two overtime periods.

Despite playing with the lead much of the second half, the Knights also were outscored 25-10 at the free throw line in the game. Sacred Heart attempted 16 free throws to Trinity's 38.

"We didn't do a very good job drawing fouls," Gormley said. "We were ahead in the fourth quarter and ahead in the first overtime and the second overtime was close, but we never did get to the double bonus.

"Maybe we need to do a little better job of taking it to the basket and drawing contact."

Lucas Hammeke led the Celtics with 21 points, with Kaleb Hammeke and Jack Neal adding 16 apiece. Six-foot-9 senior Joshua Bridgewater had 11 rebounds for Trinity, and Sacred Heart had three players foul out in the game.

Hutchinson Trinity girls 51,

Sacred Heart 30

The Knights fell behind early and never could completely recover, struggling to get shots to fall in the non-league loss Friday night.

Sacred Heart (8-5) trailed 18-11 midway through the second quarter before the Celtics closed the half on a 12-4 run to lead by 15.

"They are pretty good and we were still able to battle and keep it somewhat competitive in the second half," Sacred Heart coach Arnold Schmidtberger said. "We just can't start the game that way."

Trinity's lead grew to 22 points early in the third quarter, but the home team went more than eight minutes without a point.

Sacred Heart scored the final eight points of the third, then got a 3-pointer from Hannah Goetz on the team's first possession in the fourth to make it 37-26. The Knights had another six possessions with a chance to cut the lead to single digits, but couldn't take advantage.

Sacred Heart had 26 turnovers in the game and made 12 of 58 shots from the field. The Celtics (6-6) also had 26 turnovers, but shot considerably better (19 of 45).

"They got every loose ball and a lot of offensive rebounds, and we couldn't pass and catch," Schmidtberger said. "We can't give away possessions like that with all of those turnovers.

"We got it down to 10 and couldn't sustain it. The tipped passes and turnovers were too much to overcome."

Ally Cochran led Sacred Heart with nine points and 11 rebounds. Emilee Everett had six points and Amber Palen finished with nine rebounds. Olivia Shank led Trinity with 15 points.