Plea negotiations appear to have ended in the case of a man accused of firing shots while being pursued by a Leavenworth County deputy.

The case of Anthony J. Robertson is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 4.

Robertson, 34, is charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred July 6.

Robertson is accused of leading deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office on a chase that began in the area of 207th Street and Kansas 92 Highway.

During the pursuit, Robertson allegedly fired shots at a vehicle driven by Cpl. Sarah Flaherty of the Sheriff’s Office.

Following the vehicle pursuit, Robertson allegedly fled on foot with his passenger, Shauntel M. Cornelius. They were apprehended the following day.

Robertson appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said there had been earlier plea negotiations in the case.

“I believe those are off the table at this point,” he said.

District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled a hearing for Feb. 1 to take up pretrial motions.

Robertson also is facing burglary and theft charges in a separate case for allegedly breaking into the Burger King in Lansing last year.

He also is accused of violating probation in a case stemming from a 2016 drug charge.

Robertson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

On Tuesday, Cornelius pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the July 6 pursuit.

She pleaded to charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Cornelius also pleaded no contest in two other cases to charges of interference with a law enforcement officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

She is scheduled to be sentenced March 1.

