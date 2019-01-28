Pleasant Ridge High School students had the opportunity to learn about various career fields Friday, even horseshoeing.

Pleasant Ridge High School students had the opportunity to learn about various career fields Friday, even horseshoeing.

More than 200 high school students from all grade levels, as well as eighth-graders from neighboring Pleasant Ridge Middle School, participated in a career fair.

About 70 professionals from 20 different career fields also participated in the event.

“We tried to give a variety to our kids,” said Pat McCollim, social studies teacher at PRHS.

Students in one of McCollim’s classes organized the career fair.

Speakers included professionals from various trades including construction and the automotive field as well as medical professionals and members of law enforcement.

The career fair also featured a farrier, who works in the horseshoe business.

McCollim said the goal of the career fair was to let students see various options and put them in front of possible future employers.

Speakers were grouped together in classrooms by career fields. McCollim said most classrooms featured three to four speakers.

Each student was able to visit people from three career fields, spending 50 minutes at each location.

McCollim said the students were surveyed ahead of Friday’s event regarding which career fields they were interested in.

This is the second year the high school has hosted this type of career fair.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR