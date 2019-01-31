For the third straight night, the Bishop Miege Stags proved their dominance over most of the state of Kansas in girls’ basketball, topping Olathe Northwest 60-40 in the finals of the 43rd Newton Invitational Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Miege, 10-0, won its three games with a combined margin of 81 points. It was the seventh straight title for the Stags.

“We have a good group of kids and that press hurts a lot of people,” Miege coach Terry English said. “Not only did we get some steals on it, but we wear people down with it. We moved the ball pretty well and made some conversions early to get a lead. We need to learn to play tougher the whole game. They outrebounded us pretty good. We’re still missing a lot of easy shots.”

“If you aren’t in your A-plus game and hoping for a B-minus game from them, it’s pretty tough to be in a game with them,” Northwest coach Joel Branstrom said. “They are so long and athletic. I’m very proud of our kids. We did some good things. We turned the ball over way too much. It’s a little bit us, but it’s a a lot them, definitely. They seal you off and wear you out and make you second-guess themselves.”

Ashton Verhulst led the Stags with 21 points, followed by Payton Verhulst with 14.

“In a lot of our games, we’d usually come out pretty weak,” Ashton Verhulst said. “For some reason, in this tournament, we came out pretty strong with a strong start. That usually translates into a strong game. I think our defense got a little slackish in the third quarter, but once we play our defense, we do better.”

Miege will now shoot for its fifth state title in the last six years. The Stags were upset by McPhherson 62-58 in overtime last season. McPherson moved up to Class 5A this year.

“Last year, we just kind of settled in the second half,” Ashton Verhulst said. “We were up in the second half. We just need to keep going at it and keep working hard. We need to pass the ball around because we have so many good scorers.”

“I think we’re going to hold our own up there,” English said. “We blew a nine-point lead with two minutes to go. That should have never happened. we dominated the whole game. They hit the shots they needed to.”

Northwest was led by Sarah Beth Gueldner with 14 points. Gueldner’s 60 points gave her the tournament scoring title, tying her for 13th in a single tournament as a senior. Her 186 career NIT points puts her fourth all-time.

Northwest falls to 9-4.

“The three games we lost before this was by a combined total of 12 points,” Branstrom said. “We’ve done well and I’m proud of my kids. They kept fighting. They are great kids and a lot of fun to coach.”

Miege wasted no time in establishing itself, leading 12-3 after the first four minutes of play. Northwest took a time out, but the Stags finished out the quarter on an 8-2 run broke by a Mary Reiber jumper just before the buzzer.

Miege led by as many as 21 in the second quarter. Northwest got back within 16, but an Ashton Verhulst layup with a minute left put the Stags ahead 32-14 at the half.

The Ravens pulled within 13 in the third quarter. An Ashton Verulst trey with 10 seconds left in the period put Miege up 47-27.

The Stags scored the first four points of the final period. Northwest answered with a 6-0 run.

OLATHE NORTHWEST (9-4) — Geary 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Reiber 1 0-0 0, 2; M.Reiber 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Ha.McCormick 1 0-0 0, 2; Thomas 1 0-0 1, 2; Boeh 1 4-6 2, 6; Wade 1 (1) 0-1 1, 5; Gueldner 2 (2) 4-4 1, 14; Cass 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 8 (5) 9-13 6, 40.

BISHOP MIEGE (10-0) — Jor.Gonzalez 2 (1) 1-2 1, 8; Joh.Gonzalez 2 0-0 2, 4; Henderson-Artis - 0 1-2 1, 1; Russell 0 0-0 1, 0; Harms 0 0-0 0, 0; Wasinger 0 0-0 0, 0; P.Verhulst 5 (1) 1-1 1, 14; McCallup 1 2-2 1, 4; Hawthorne 3 0-0 1, 6; Tumberger 1 0-0 0, 2; A.Verhulst 6 (3) 0-0 2, 21; Wright 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 20 (5) 5-7 12, 60.

Olathe NW;5;9;13;13;—40

B.Miege;20;12;15;17;—60

Bishop Carroll 43,

Andover Central 33

The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagle girls’ basketball team was able to shake off Andover Central in the second half to claim a 43-33 win in the third-place game of the 43rd Newton Invitational Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Carroll outscored Central 25-14 in the second half to improve to 8-6. Central falls to 6-5.

“In the first quarter, I thought we showed a little intensity and excitement,” Central coach Stana Jefferson said. “As the game went on, that seemed to go by the wayside. I’m kind of disappointed with the effort. We’d been getting better and better as the season went on, and I felt like today, we took a step back.”

Britney Ho led Carroll with 16 points, followed by Allison McFarren with 15. Only two other players scored.

Bailey Wilborn led Central with 10 points.

Brittany Harshaw was held to seven points, finishing the tournament 14 points shy of the tournament record for most points by a freshman, set by Kansas prep legend Kareema Williams in 1985. Harshaw’s 46 points is still fifth all-time by a freshman.

Central jumped out to a 10-3 lead. Carroll replied with six straight points. A pair of Bailey Wilborn free throws with six second left in the period put Central up 14-9.

Each team missed its first four shots of the second quarter. Allison McFarren broke the drought with a two and a three to tie the game with 4:02 left in the quarter. A McFarren jumper put Carroll in the lead with 2:15 remaining. Central broke the drought with a Harshaw runner and a Jaden Newfarmer jumper. A McFarren shot with 1:06 remaining tied the game at the half, 18-18.

Carroll opened the third quarter with a 5-2 run. The Eagles led by six at the end of the quarter, 32-26.

Central tipped the scales back its way to start the fourth quarter with the first five points. Carroll answered with the next five.

Ho scored with 4:46 left to keep Carroll up by six. The Eagles tried to bleed the remaining time, but called its last two time outs to avoid turnovers. Ho hit a layup with 1:16 remaining to put Carroll up by six. Schuckman added a layup to put the game away.

BISHOP CARROLL (8-6) — Schuckman 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Allen 0 0-0 0, 0; Otero 0 0-0 0, 0; Nordhus 0 0-0 0, 0; Bockover 0 0-0 0, 0; McFarren 4 (2) 1-2 0, 15; Landwehr 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Ho 7 2-2 2, 16; Forbes 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (4) 3-4 5, 43.

ANOVER CENTRAL (6-5) — Shaffer 1 0-0 0, 2; Wilborn 1 (2) 2-2 0, 10; Williams 2 0-0 1, 4; Newfarmer 3 2-2 4, 8; Boline 1 0-0 3, 2; Harshaw 3 1-2 1, 7; Young 0 0-0 0, 0; Wheatley 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (2) 5-6 9, 33.

B.Carroll;9;9;14;11;—43

And.Ct.;14;4;8;7;7;—33

Garden City 40,

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 37

The Garden City Buffaloes snapped a 13-game losing streak at the Newton Invitational girls’ basketball tournament with a 40-37 win over Kapaun-Mt. Carmel Saturday in the seventh-place game at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Buffs rebounded from a two-point loss against host Newton in the consolation semifinals.

“The bigger thing for us is responding to a disappointing loss Friday night,” Garden City coack Mark Pfeifer said. “We came out and put together a good game to get a win.”

Garden City was led by Elyssa Salazar with 15 points, seven in the fourth quarter.

Kapaun, 8-6, was led by 6-foot-4 sophomore Ella Anciaux with 17 points and six blocked shots. Anciaux was shut out in the first quarter, but scored all but two of the Crusader’s points in the fourth quarter.

“She almost had a triple double,” Pfeifer said. “For our lack of size, we were able to defend well. We did make things uncomfortable for her.”

Kapaun led 4-3 after the first five minutes of play. Garden City’s Julie Calzonetti hit three of six free throws in the span. Kapaun ended the quarter with a pair of 3-point shots to take a 12-7 lead.

The Buffaloes were two of 14 from the field in the quarter.

The Crusaders opened the third quarter with a 6-2 run. Three-pointers by Elyssa Salazar and Keyhana Turner put the Buffs ahead 29-25 at the end of the period.

Anciaux opened the fourth quarter with a pair of layups to tie the game. Salazar broke the tie with one of two free throws with 5:49 in regulation. After a Kapaun turnover, Symone Simmons hit a layup to put the Buffs up by three.

Anciaux replied with one of two free throws and a three-point play to put the Crusaders back in the lead, but that was short lived as Salazar drained a three with 2:45 remaining. Salazar hit a layup with 1:08 remaining to put the Buffs back up by four.

Anciaux cut the margin in half with a putback with 52.2 seconds remaining.

Garden City came back with one of two Salazar free throws and one of two Turner free throws. After a Jada Mayberry layup for Kapaun, Turner hit one of two free throws with 12.8 seconds left.

“This will help give us some momentum for the next week,” Pfeifer said. “We have three games this week. This should help us prepare for the second half of the season. We get Dodge City next. It’s a rivalry, so it should be a good game.”

KAPAUN-MT. CARMEL (8-6) — Le 0 0-0 2, 0; Mayberry 3 (1) 0-0 3, 9; Gann 0 0-0 0, 0; Ayala 1 0-0 3, 2; Jacobs 2 0-0 1, 4; Bruening 0 0-0 0, 0; Rudy 1 0-0 0, 2; Dalian 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Anciaux 6 5-7 3, 17; TOTALS 13 (2) 5-7 13, 37.

GARDEN CITY (7-5) — Beasley 2 0-0 0, 4; Calzonetti 0 (1) 3-6 1, 6; Franco 0 0-0 0, 0; Salazar 2 (3) 2-4 1, 15; Tabor 1 0-0 0, 2; Simmons 2 2-2 2, 6; Turner 0 (1) 2-4 2, 5; Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 8 (5) 9-16 8, 40.

Kapaun-MC;12;7;6;12;—37

Garden City;7;14;8;11;—40

43rd Newton Invitational

Thursday through Saturday

Ravenscroft Gym

Thursday’s games

Quarterfinals

Bishop Carroll 46, Shawnee Mission Northwest 45

Olathe Northwest 59, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 36

Andover Central 52, Garden City 38

Bishop Miege 69, Newton 35

Friday’s Games

Consolation semifinals

Shawnee Mission Northwest 60, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 12

Newton 35, Garden City 33

Semifinals

Olathe Northwest 57, Bishop Carroll 50

Bishop Miege 71, Andover Central 44

Saturday’s games

Medal round

Seventh place: Garden City 41, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 37

Fifth place: Shawnee Mission Northwest 65, Newton 44

Third place: Bishop Carroll 43, Andover Central 33

Championships: Bishop Miege 60, Olathe Northwest 40

Scoring Leaders

Sarah Beth Gueldner, Olathe Northwest 60

Britney Ho, Bishop Carroll 52

Ashton Verhulst, Bishop Miege 48

Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central 46

DesiRay Kernal, Newton 45

Ella Anciaux, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 42

Allison McFarren, Bishop Carroll 35

Erika Boeh, Olathe Northwest 32

Elyssa Salazar, Garden City 32

Hannah Black, Shawnee Mission Northwest 30