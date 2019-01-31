The Bethel College men’s basketball team fell to Sterling College 77-76 Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel trailed by 10 4 1/2 minutes into the game, but fought back for a two-point lead at the half, 38-36.

Bethel led by seven in the second half, but Sterling rallied back to take a six-point lead with 2:43 to play. Sterling managed just one point in the remaining time. Bethel cut the lead to one on a pair of Poe Bryant free throws with 40 seconds remaining. Sterling turned the ball over with 10 seconds left, but JaMiah Windom-Haynes blocked a Bryant shot at the buzzer.

Saleem Holden led Sterling (6-17, 5-15 KCAC) with 23 points off the bench. Windom-Haynes scored 19 and Isaac Ostrosky scored 12.

Keisean Weiher led Bethel with 23 points, followed by Dakota Foster with 17, Bryant with 13 and Sam Morgan with 10.

Bethel falls to 13-12, 8-11 in KCAC play, losing its fourth straight. Bethel plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa. The Braves are 14-11, 11-8 in KCAC play, after a 105-82 loss at Kansas Wesleyan. Bethel fell to the Braves 91-86 earlier this season.

STERLING (6-17, 5-15) — Trey Dubbert 1-2 0-0 3, Leye Oyatayo 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Ostrosky 4-8 0-0 12, Christian Ohler 3-6 0-0 8, JaMiah Windom-Haynes 7-13 5-7 19, Keyshawn McMahon 2-6 1-2 5, Rylee Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Thiessen 0-0 0-0 0, Edo Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Lucas Briar 1-2 0-0 3, Brondrick Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Kenan Comley 0-0 2-2 2, Saleem Holden 9-15 2-2 23. TOTALS 28-56 10-13 77.

BETHEL (13-12, 8-11 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 3-8 4-4 13, Dakota Foster 6-13 2-2 17, Terrell Marshall 1-6 3-4 6, Sam Morgan 3-6 1-2 10, Kiesean Weiher 9-11 5-7 23, Jaylon Scott 2-4 2-4 6, Greg White 0-0 0-0 0, Tavaughn Flowers 0-2 0-0 0, Garrett White 0-5 1-2 1. TOTALS 24-55 18-25 76.

Sterling;36;41;—77

Bethel;38;38;—76

Total fouls — SC 22, BC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SC 11-20 (Dubbert 1-1, Ostrosky 4-8, Ohler 2-5, Windom-Haynes 0-1, Briar 1-1, Holden 3-4), BC 10-27 (Bryant 3-4, Foster 3-9, Marshall 1-4, Morgan 3-6, Flowers 0-1, Ga.White 0-3). Rebounds — SC 26 (Windom-Haynes 8), BC 31 (Foster 7). Assists — SC 10 (Windom-Haynes 4), BC 18 (Foster 5, Marshall 5, Scott 5). Turnovers — SC 17 (Windom-Hayes 5), BC 17 (Marshall 4). Blocked shots — SC 3 (Ohler 1, Windom-Haynes 1, Thiessen 1), BC 5 (Weiher 2). Steals — SC 11 (McMahon 4), BC 5 (Scott 2).