The last opportunity to wrestle at home and the last head-to-head meeting with a city rival brought some mixed emotions for Salina Central’s Drew Burgoon and Taylon Peters.

Those outside factors had no effect on the only Mustang seniors once they stepped on the mat.

Burgoon and Peters were among the nine Central wrestlers to pick up wins Thursday as the Mustangs claimed a 47-9 dual victory over Salina South on senior night at the Central High gym.

“This one means a lot,” said Burgoon, who won by technical fall at 126 pounds. “You think back on all the different duals and matches I’ve had here and my teammates have had, and all the memories we’ve made.

“It was good to wrap it up like this against South.”

“Going out with a bang like this was good,” Peters said. “It was kind of a pride thing for Drew and me. We’ve never lost to South since we’ve been here and we wanted to continue doing our part.”

The Mustangs never trailed on the scoreboard, winning the first three matches contested after both teams were open at 106 and 113 pounds. Ty Adam (120) and Elix Hernandez (132) had pins for Central sandwiched around Burgoon’s 19-2 technical fall.

Burgoon’s win also kept him unbeaten in 28 matches this season as the Kansas wrestlers prepare for the final month of the season.

“I’m feeling great right now but everything feels good when you’re winning,” Burgoon said. “And I’d like to keep it that way.”

Trailing 17-0, South got wins in three of the next four matches. Andrew Palmer (138), Derrek Sherwood (152) and Brandon Jeffries (160) each won by decision and each picked up key points in the final period to lock up their wins.

Palmer recorded a takedown early in the third to lead 6-3 and held on for the 6-5. Sherwood’s three-point near fall in the final period accounted for the only points in his 3-0 decision over Kray True, and Jeffries led 5-4 in the third before getting an escape and takedown in the final minute for the 8-4 win.

“Overall I thought we competed pretty well,” South coach Kanean Wendell said. “You want to win more matches but I thought a lot of guys gave themselves a chance to win.

“It was a good to see a JV kid (Palmer) come in and get a win. Sherwood has wrestled True a bunch of times but he wrestled patient and got a good win. And Brandon Jeffries lost to Cooper Chard at our tournament and tonight he wrestled to win.”

The three Cougar wins cut Central’s lead to 20-9 with five matches remaining, but the Mustangs did not have another loss the rest of the way.

Brooks Burgoon won by 8-3 decision for Central at 145 pounds and South was open at 170, giving Central’s Auston Rageth the win by forfeit. Cayman Munson (182), Peters (195) and Evan Bishop (220) each won by first-period pin, making it 44-9 before the heavyweights took the mat.

South’s Kayson Dietz and Central’s Roy Schacht had the most dramatic finish of the night. Tied 1-1 after six minutes of regulation and a one-minute overtime period, Schacht earned an escape and takedown in the first 30-second tiebreaker period.

Dietz got the escape to start the second tiebreaker and trailed 4-2, but another Schacht takedown closed out the 6-2 decision.

Although it was a night to recognize the seniors, the Mustangs also got points from two juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.

“Those seniors aren’t going to get replaced,” said Central coach Shannon Peters. “Both will be missed tremendously and both have been good role models for the program. I know we’ve been blessed to have them be part of our program.

“Taylon and Drew get most of the spotlight, but we have some young kids that are going to be pretty good and will be leaders of this program in the future.”