Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.86; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.20; Soybeans $8.11
PCP prices: Wheat $4.74; Corn $3.59; Milo/cwt. $5.74; Soybeans $8.25
Scoular: Wheat $4.86; Corn $3.88; Milo $3.58; Soybeans $8.77
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.86; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.20; Soybeans $8.11
PCP prices: Wheat $4.74; Corn $3.59; Milo/cwt. $5.74; Soybeans $8.25
Scoular: Wheat $4.86; Corn $3.88; Milo $3.58; Soybeans $8.77
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.