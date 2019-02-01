A new hearing date has been set for a man who is waiting to be re-sentenced for a 2008 murder in Leavenworth.

But the hearing was not scheduled in Matthew Astorga’s murder case. The hearing was scheduled in what is known as a writ of habeas corpus case.

The habeas corpus case, which is a civil proceeding, will take up complaints Astorga has made regarding his treatment at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Astorga, 41, previously was convicted of the first-degree murder of Ruben Rodriguez.

The crime took place Dec. 26, 2008, in Leavenworth.

Astorga was convicted of the murder following a trial in 2009 and received what is known as a Hard 50 sentence. This means he received a life sentence without possibility of parole for at least 50 years.

But he now has to be re-sentenced in that case because the state’s old Hard 50 law was struck down by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Under a new law, a jury will have to decide whether Astorga should once again receive the Hard 50 sentence. The trial for re-sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25.

After Astorga’s prison sentence was vacated in the murder case, he remained in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections for a period of time. But he is now being housed at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits sentencing.

The jail is operated by the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

In the habeas corpus case, Astorga has made several complaints regarding his treatment.

District Judge Michael Gibbens set an evidentiary hearing in the case for Feb. 28.

The date was selected Thursday. Astorga did not appear in court Thursday, but his attorney, Matthew Tillma, and Mollie Hill, legal counsel for the Sheriff’s Office, were on hand.

There is an additional criminal case that is pending against Astorga.

In this case, he is charged with battery on a county corrections officer. This crime is alleged to have occurred July 15, 2014.

Astorga is accused of spitting in the face of an officer at the jail.

