When they met Thursday, board members of the Leavenworth County Port Authority gave a second approval to an application for a loan from a new incentive program.

The application concerns a request for a $200,000 loan to help with the construction of a new commercial building at 400 N. Main St. in Lansing.

The project is the first to be considered as part of a new Port Authority program that provides zero percent interest loans of up to $200,000 to help developers construct new spec buildings. The loans are in addition to money the developers are able to secure from banks.

The Port Authority is partnering with the Leavenworth County Development Corporation to offer the loan program.

The Port Authority’s Board of Directors initially approved an application from Development Inc. for the new commercial building in Lansing when they met in November.

Port Authority Chairman Blaine Weeks said the application was forwarded to LCDC.

“There were some technical issues with it,” he said, and the application was resubmitted.

Weeks asked his fellow board members to reapprove the application Thursday. He also asked that they approve the allocation of $200,000 for the loan for the project.

He said the money will not be released until the project also receives approval from LCDC’s Executive Committee.

“I think the application we discussed is still viable,” Weeks said.

The four members of the Port Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the application and allocation of funds.

Steve Jack, executive director of LCDC, said officials from the city of Lansing and the county government will be approached about the possibility of contributing funds to offset some of the cost of the incentive.

Also Thursday, Port Authority board members approved the organization’s 2019 budget. The budget has expenses for the year totaling $204,747.

Nearly all of the funding for the Port Authority comes from the county government. The 2019 budget indicates the Port Authority also will receive $150 from “investment interest.”

In addition to the budget expenses, the Port Authority maintains $653,942 in reserve funds.

The Port Authority currently has a vacancy on its Board of Directors.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer, who attended Thursday’s meeting, said the Leavenworth City Commission may nominate someone to fill the Port Authority vacancy later this month.

The appointment would have to be approved by both the Leavenworth City Commission and Leavenworth County Commission.

