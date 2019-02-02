HUTCHINSON — The Hutchinson Salt Hawk girls’ basketball team had the hot hand from the field in the first and fourth quarters, while Newton never had it, leading to a 39-37 Salt Hawk win in AV-CTL I play Friday at the Salt Hawk Activity Center.

Tied with 30 seconds remaining, Gabbie Posch hit a 3-pointer to give Hutchinson the lead.

Posch finished the game with 15 points.

“It was awesome,” Posch said of the last 30 seconds of the game. “We made a stop and I knew we had it. The crowd was getting into it and I could feel there energy. This was a big win for us. We’ve had a lot of close games late. It’s been a while since we beat them. This is going to give us a lot of confidence.”

“We stepped up and made some baskets in the first half that gave us some momentum going in and that helped,” Hutchinson coach Casey Stiggins said. “I was happy with our defense the whole game. (Janisa Cornejo) made some baskets for them. (DesiRay) Kernal was active the whole game. She made some baskets inside for them. We did a good job on those girls. We had a stretch where we got the lead to five and then were careless with the basketball. (Cornejo) got hot and made some huge baskets for them. They got some offensive rebounds, but Gabbie made some huge shots down the stretch.”

Kernal and Cornejo each scored 14 points for Newton.

“They were able to hit some shots tonight,” Newton coach Justin Schneider said. “My hats’ off to them. We were never able to solve their zone. It was hard to box out against that zone. We never got into a flow on offense.”

Hutchinson finished the game 14 of 31 shooting, nine of 14 in the first and fourth quarters, while Newton was 10 of 32.

Hitting four of its first five shots, Hutchinson jumped out to an 11-6 lead. A Megan Bartel trey got the Railers within two, but Mekenzie Heffley answered with a layup on the othe end to put the Salt Hawks up 13-9.

Newton opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run. Hutchinson broke the shutout with a Morgan Armbrust free throw. Robertson hit Hutchinson’s first field goal of the period on a layup with 3:55 left in the half.

Newton regained the lead with layups for Kernal and Marah Zenner. A pair of Kiley Seidl free throws with a minute left in the half tied the game at intermission, 18-18.

Newton opened the second half with one of two Zenner free throws. Posch put Hutchinson back in the lead with two 3-pointers, the second one prompting a Railer time out. A pair of Cornejo treys sparked an 8-0 Newton run. Newton led 28-26 at the end of the period.

Hutchinson opened the fourth quarter scoring with a Jaydin Elmore running layup. Posch followed with a jumper with 4:30 in regulation. Kernal tied the game with a pair of free throws 13 seconds later.

Hefley hit a layup off a Railer turnover with 2:28 to play, putting Hutchinson back in the lead. Another Salt Hawk layup attempt off a turnover was blocked, setting up a layup for Newton’s Keila Gillispie with 1:57 in regulation. Hefley answered 31 seconds later.

After Posch’s go-ahead 3-pointer, Zenner hit one of two free throws for Newton. Posch put things away with two free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining. Cornejo was fouled on a three-shot foul with 2.7 seconds, hitting two of the shots. Newton couldn’t get the rebound on the third, ending the game.

Newton drops to 7-8, 4-4 in league play, and hosts top-ranked (Class 6A) Derby at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We need this time to get some bodies back,” Schneider said. “We lost Lindsey (Antonowich) to a concussion. Hopefully, she’ll be healthy. Hopefully we’ll get some people back. We need some people to step up. Depth was a factor tonight.”

Hutchinson is 5-9, 2-6 in league play, and plays Salina Central, a team the Salt Hawks took into overtime earlier this season.

NEWTON (7-8, 4-4 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 1 0-0 1, 2; Valle 0 0-0 0, 0; Anderson 0 0-0 2, 0; Bartel 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Zenner 1 4-6 2, 6; Kernal 2 (1) 6-8 3, 13; Slechta 0 0-0 1, 0; Cornejo 1 (3) 2-3 3, 13; Ken.Gillispie 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 5 (5) 12-17 13, 37.

HUTCHINSON (5-9, 2-6 AV-CTL I) — Krol 1 0-0 0, 2; Armbrust 0 2-4 1, 2; Williams 0 0-0 1, 0; Elmore 1 0–0 1, 2; Seidl 0 2-2 1, 2; Robinson 1 (2) 0-2 2, 8; Posch 2 (3) 2-2 0, 15; Bynum 0 0-0 5, 0; Hefley 4 0-0 1, 8; TOTALS 9 (5) 6-10 12, 39.

Newton;9;9;10;9;—37

Hutch.;13;5;8;13;—39