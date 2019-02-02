Prairie Paws Animal Shelter was selected by The Jackson Galaxy Project (JGP), a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, to participate in the Spring 2019 Semester of Cat Pawsitive, a life-saving initiative that introduces positive-reinforcement training to cats in shelters and rescues.

The program is supported by the Petco Foundation and Halo® pet food. This innovative training program for cats aims to increase feline adoption rates and maintain cat “mojo.”

“We are so excited to be chosen to participate in “The Jackson Galaxy Project’s Life-Saving Cat Pawsitive Program,” Melissa Reed, executive director of Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, said. “Cats often get bored or frustrated being kept at shelters while awaiting their forever homes. We love that we are going to learn more tools like clicker training to keep them active, happy and stimulated in addition to helping them be more desirable for adoption.”

Jackson Galaxy (star of the television show My Cat from Hell on Animal Planet, and founder of JGP) developed Cat Pawsitive with a team of feline behavior experts. Highlights of the program include:

• Maintaining cat “adoptability” and feline social skills by enriching cats’ day-to-day lives.

• Increasing adoptions.

• Decreasing length of stay.

• Engaging and empowering volunteers and staff.

• Showing potential adopters that cats are cool and can even be trained,

“The genesis of Cat Pawsitive stemmed from the simple desire to duplicate the “AHA!” moment I had in the early stages of my life with cats as a shelter worker,” Jackson Galaxy said. “By utilizing the training concepts that were, to that point, only used for the dogs in our care, not only were the cats stimulated, motivated and energized, but so was I. That, along with the most important result, lives being saved, was the win-win I envisioned passing on to as many cats, shelters, and rescues as I possibly could. So today I am filled with an indescribable mix of joy and anticipation as we enter the Spring 2019 semester of The Jackson Galaxy Project’s Cat Pawsitive program.”

The Cat Pawsitive program is designed to keep adoptable cats mentally and physically active in a shelter or rescue environment. The focus is on fun, positive reinforcement-based training sessions that go beyond playtime-as-usual to help cats maintain their mojo and connect more quickly with potential adopters. From teaching high fives and head bumps to “sit” and “come when called,” caregivers at Cat Pawsitive participating organizations engage with cats in a brand new way to really help cats to “click” with adopters.

Galaxy will be sharing highlights of the program on The Jackson Galaxy Project Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.