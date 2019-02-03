Geertruida M. “Truus” Brungardt, 94, Wichita, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

She was a retired homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Brungardt, and her grandson, John Francis Richard Brungardt.

She is survived by her sons, Karl Brungardt, and Kevin (Sonja) Brungardt; and her daughter, Karen (Shawn) Lewis.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Senior Services of Wichita, 200 S. Walnut, Wichita, KS, 67213.