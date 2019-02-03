A proposed 2019 plan to raise wages and salaries for county employees in Ellis County falls within a budget of slightly more than $136,000.

A Wage & Benefits Committee of county employees is recommending the plan, which includes a pay increase of 2 percent starting July 14.

Other parts of the plan include step raises where employees advance along the scale for their pay grade based on years of service.

The Ellis County Commission will consider the proposal at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday in the Commission Room of the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main St.

Briefing information supplied to the commission says Ellis County hasn’t had funding to bring all employees with five years of service or more up to the appropriate step.

In other business Monday, the commissioners will hear the 2018 annual report for Ellis County Fire & Emergency Management presented by the department’s director, Darin Myers.

The commission will also consider adopting a resolution that allows them to enact a burn ban due to dry conditions. The burn ban resolution could be established or relaxed as the need arises.

Briefing papers supplied with the agenda clarify that “There is no intent to implement the burn ban currently. The grasses are drying out with the freezing and thawing; however, the ground currently has high moisture at the surface.”