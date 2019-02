I want to thank a special person, Mike Kratky, from Wilson.

He contacted over seven churches west of Salina to become involved in the Salina Community Area MobilePack. He worked tirelessly to pass our M&M tubes to these outlying communities and collected many donations to feed starving children. He encouraged over 100 volunteers to participate in the packing experience. A huge shout out to Mike.

Linda Ourada

Salina Community Area

MobilePack Leader