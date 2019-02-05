Just in time for Valentine’s Day, or breaking a New Year’s resolution, Girl Scout cookies go on sale Saturday.

Most people buy Thin Mints. It’s not even close, based on 2018 sales from Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.

Thin Mints accounted for 25 percent of sales in Reno County with 16,526 packages sold. At 32 cookies a package, that's 528,832 cookies.

Caramel deLites were second at 16.3 percent, with Peanut Butter Patties close behind at 16.2 percent.

New additions

New this year is the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie. The gluten-free treat features caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy gluten-free cookie.

Cookie Share

In addition to sales, the Girl Scouts encourage customers to think outside the box and donate cookies. Through Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Cookie Share program, customers can simply purchase and donate a package of cookies to service men and women, their families, and local charities like the Kansas Food Bank.

Since the Cookie Share program began in 2010, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has distributed more than 158,772 packages of cookies to members of the military and local charities, including more than 19,000 Cookie Shares in 2018.

To find cookies, enter your zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org, call the Cookie Hotline at 888-686-MINT, or download the free, official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices. Go to kansasgirlscouts.org to learn more.