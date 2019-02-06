WICHITA — Most teams believe they've improved since the early portion of the high school basketball season. The Salina South girls keep presenting hard evidence.

For the second time in the last three weeks the Cougars were able to avenge a December loss, this time picking up an Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League road victory, 36-21 over Campus on Tuesday night.

The Cougars, who lost 37-29 in their season opener to Campus, never trailed and never had their lead threatened in the second half.

"We just got done beating two teams that beat us earlier this season," South senior Camdyn Schreiber said. "We're making a lot of progress and playing way different than we were at the beginning of the season."

Although the Cougar offense struggled at times, the defense didn't let up, even after South built a 15-point lead minutes into the second quarter.

"The season opener, considering where we are sitting in February, seems like a long time ago," South coach Ryan Stuart said. "We're a much different basketball team now.

"The key was to get off to a good start. We game them a different look in our full-court pressure and we were able to speed them up."

South (5-9 overall, 2-5 AVCTL) got eight points from Schreiber while building a 16-4 lead in the opening quarter. A second-chance Schreiber basket and a 3-pointer from Lauren Raubenstine had the Cougars up 21-6 with 5:23 to play before halftime.

"We had to start out strong and didn't want them to ever get a lead," Schreiber said. "Then the defense was really important and we had to box out."

After the Raubenstine 3-pointer, the Cougars went more than eight-and-a-half minutes before scoring their next point. Despite that scoring drought, when Gretchen Cox converted a transition layup with 4:40 to play in the third, South was still up 23-11.

Cox had all five South points in the third quarter, but the Cougars went another seven minutes without scoring. Campus (3-12, 1-7) was never closer than nine points in the second half, with South getting back-to-back Schreiber baskets and a bucket from Cox to lead 32-19 with two minutes remaining.

"Both teams were kind of grinding on the offensive end," Stuart said. "But our defense was awesome.

"Other than the fast start, our two keys were to keep them out of the paint and we had to rebound. If we kept it close to even on the boards, we liked our chances."

Schreiber finished with 18 points and Cox had nine to lead the Cougars. South finished with a 31-27 edge in rebounding.

Campus boys 76, South 57

South did everything it needed to do to stay with Campus into the early portion of the second half. Once the Colts got on a roll, they built a nice lead and kept the Cougars at a comfortable distance.

"They are tough to guard," South coach Jason Hooper said. "They can beat you on the dribble and when they shoot like that, you've got to pick your poison.

"You've got to give them a lot of credit for the way they shot it."

South trailed 34-29 at halftime but got baskets from Colin Schreiber and Elex Banks to open the second half, cutting the deficit to one.

Campus (12-3, 7-1) scored 17 unanswered points over the next 10 possessions, making 7-of-8 shots from the field in that stretch to lead 51-33.

"I felt like offensively we came out and executed our first few possessions pretty well," Hooper said. "Then we got caught up in some one-on-one stuff and taking some poor shots, and that led to some easy baskets for them."

South (6-9, 2-6) scored the final six points of the third quarter and trailed 51-39 to start the fourth. The Colts scored on six of their first seven possessions in the final period to extend their lead to 64-47.

Banks finished with 15 points, Josh Jordan came off the bench to score 13 and Schreiber added 10.

South sophomore A.J. Johnson, among the team leaders in scoring and rebounding, injured his left ankle late in the first quarter and did not return. The starting forward left the court using crutches at halftime and his status for Friday's game against Salina Central is questionable.