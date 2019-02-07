LAWRENCE — The latest installment of the Sunflower Showdown went the way of the Wildcats on Wednesday, with a native Kansan sliding into the starring role.

Junior forward and Topeka native Peyton Williams scored a game-high 26 points and hauled in 13 rebounds, lifting the Kansas State women’s basketball team to a 72-62 overtime victory at Allen Fieldhouse and a season split against rival Kansas. A layup from the 6-foot-4 Williams with 0.9 seconds left sent the game to its extra session, where the Wildcats (14-9, 5-6 Big 12) completed what became a 19-2 run to end the contest.

Williams finished 10 of 19 from the field with six steals, having a literal hand in a 23-turnover performance from the Jayhawks (12-9, 2-8) that amounted to 31 points for the visitors. K-State earned its second straight overtime victory in Lawrence and triumphed for the 11th time in its last 12 contests against KU.

To say Wednesday’s outcome was in doubt late would be an understatement.

The Jayhawks held a seven-point lead, 60-53, on a Mariane De Carvalho layup that dropped in with 3:46 left in regulation, but it was the last bucket the team would score in regulation. Williams completed an and-1 layup following a KU turnover, De Carvalho followed with another turnover on a trap that led to a layup by senior guard Kayla Goth, and a missed 3-point attempt by De Carvalho with 32 seconds left set up the Wildcats’ final possession.

As Mittie later recalled, Williams’ game-tying layup came off a busted play.

“We got what we wanted, but we got it a little differently than it’s drawn up, Mittie said. “It was a little bit broken because Rachel (Ranke) forgot to set the cross screen, so the play is designed for Chrissy (Carr) to make the pass, but Rachel is supposed to be out of there at that point. Peyton did a good job of adjusting her angle, and Chrissy did a good job of finding her on that play.

“The passer and the receiver were the two designed to do it. There was a player in between that wasn’t supposed to be there.”

The Wildcats had all the momentum and a landslide of emotion on their side in the overtime period, and it showed.

Goth’s layup put the K-State in front for the first time since the opening minutes of the second half, Carr followed with a jumper, and while Austin Richardson broke the Jayhawks’ prolonged scoring skid with a layup, it proved to be the team’s last gasp — Williams’ turnaround jumper gained separation with 2:07 left, and Goth ended a long drought for both teams with a dagger jumper with 38 seconds to play.

If Williams took the leading role, Goth was a worthy supporting player in the victory, finishing with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting for coach Jeff Mittie’s squad, which won despite a 3-for-17 performance from 3-point range. K-State, which was out-rebounded by eight in the first quarter, actually won the battle on the boards, 40-39.

The Wildcats will look to build off the successful showing in their next contest, a 2 p.m. Sunday contest against Oklahoma in Norman.

The Jayhawks, meanwhile, were paced by Richardson’s 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Senior guard Christalah Lyons had 15 points but was held in check by foul trouble and the Wildcat defense after a 12-point first quarter, part of a 27-point outburst by KU in the opening period. De Carvalho (11 points) rounded out the double-figure scorers for coach Brandon Schneider's squad.

KU played without its most dangerous offensive weapon, as redshirt senior guard Jessica Washington missed the contest with an undisclosed injury. Washington was unable to go in the Jayhawks’ two practices leading into Wednesday's game and is considered day-to-day ahead of the team’s 7 p.m. Saturday home tilt against Texas, Schneider said.