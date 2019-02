February is National Pet Dental Month and the Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility is currently scheduling appointments. Dental X-ray charges will be waived throughout the month. To schedule an appointment, call 684-6510.

The Army Wellness Center’s classes for February are “Meals in Minutes” Feb. 12, “Fueling for Health” Feb. 19 and “Stress Management” Feb. 26. All classes are at 1 p.m. at 250 Gibbon Ave. For more information, call (913) 758-3403.

Munson Army Health Center will host Tobacco and Vaping Cessation classes from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday. Check in at the Rehabilitation Center on the first floor near the pharmacy. For more information, call 684-6528/6535.

Munson Army Health Center will be closed Feb. 18 for Presidents Day.

Munson Army Health Center will follow Fort Leavenworth Garrison for delays and closures due to inclement weather. Updated information will be posted on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page. For more information, call 684-6000.

The Medical Records/Release of Information office’s new hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergency requests, call (913) 684-6278/6810.

The Java Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6011.

Flu vaccines are still available for all ages. The Immunizations and Allergy Clinic is on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center and is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Smith Dental Clinic is closed from 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. daily for lunch.

Munson Army Health Center will only be accepting money orders for services at the Uniform Business Office in room 173 of Gentry Clinic. Money orders can be purchased at Western Union in the Post Exchange or the post office. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6048.

The Fit for Performance weight loss classes taught by a registered dietitian are 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center. Soldiers, beneficiaries and Army civilians are eligible to attend. Call 684-6250 to sign up.

Sign up for tricare online at www.tricareonline.com to make or cancel appointments, check labs, and refill prescriptions.

To view referrals and authorizations, register on the health net federal services website as a beneficiary at www.tricare-west.com.

The Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center is seeking service members who served in the military after October 2001 to participate in a research study requested by Congress. Input may help improve health care services offered to service members and veterans. If interested, call (855) 993-8242 or e-mail natural.history2@dvbic.org.

Munson Army Health Center’s Readiness Center hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.