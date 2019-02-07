Today in History

In 1812, author Charles Dickens was born in Landport, Portsmouth, England.

In 1904, a fire began in Baltimore that raged for about 30 hours and destroyed more than 1,500 buildings.

In 1943, the government abruptly announced that wartime rationing of shoes made of leather would go into effect in two days, limiting consumers to buying three pairs per person per year. (Rationing was lifted in October 1945.)

In 1948, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as U.S. Army chief of staff; he was succeeded by Gen. Omar Bradley.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.

In 1964, The Beatles arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.

In 1984, space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which lasted nearly six hours.

In 1986, Haitian President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier fled his country, ending 28 years of his family's rule.

In 2009, a miles-wide section of ice in Lake Erie broke away from the Ohio shoreline, trapping about 135 fishermen, some for as long as four hours before they could be rescued (one man fell into the water and later died of an apparent heart attack).

Birthdays

Author Gay Talese is 87.

Country singer Garth Brooks is 57.

Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 57.

Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 54.

Actor Ashton Kutcher is 41.

Actress Tina Majorino is 34.

Actress Deborah Ann Woll is 34.

NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 30.