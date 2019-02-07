Temperatures hovering in the teens with strong winds Thursday in Topeka made for a cold day.

Friday won't bring get much better with wind chills expected to be between -2 and -8 Friday morning.

The cold Friday morning temperatures have brought about more school closures in the area.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 announced school will be closed Friday, Feb. 8 for the second day in a row.

“Due to cold temperatures and potential risk for frostbite for students waiting for buses and walking to school, there will be no school Friday, Feb. 8, 2019,” a statement from Topeka Public Schools USD 501 read.

Crews treated city streets Thursday in Topeka.

City and private street crews re-treated primary and secondary streets overnight with salt and continue to do so this morning, officials said.

"Ice on streets is expected to melt as the salt is worked into the surface by vehicles, and if the sun shines," said Molly Hadfield, media relations director for the city of Topeka. "All road conditions are being re-assessed this morning, including residential streets."

A fatal crash occurred early Thursday on I-70 in Topeka when a car rear-ended a Kansas Department of Transportation truck.

Lt. Adam Winters, of the Kansas Highway Patrol, said the KDOT truck was treating and plowing roads at the time and was in the inside lane closest to the barrier wall at the time of the collision.

Highs Saturday should reach the upper-30s with a chance of overnight snow into Sunday, when the high is expected to be around 40 degrees.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values between -8 and 2. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values between -2 and 3. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: A chance of snow and rain Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.