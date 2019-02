It just never ends. illegal aliens all around men, every day. None of them speak English. They want to be in America, but they want to keep their way of life.

As soon as they all enter the U.S., we pay them and their kids for health care, housing, school, food. We pay for their free ride. The bill has to be in the billions every year.

People who are OK with this, can take them into their homes and see how they really like it.

Robbie Jones, Lenora