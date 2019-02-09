PREP GIRLS

CKL

Halstead 41,

Hoisington 27

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls stopped Hoisington 41-27 Friday in Central Kansas League play in Halstead.

Halstead trailed 15-14 at the half, but used a 19-8 run to take command.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 18 points. Madi McClain added 14 points.

Maleigha Schmidt scored 11 points for Hoisington.

Halstead is 14-3, 3-2 in CKL play and plays Tuesday at Pratt.

HOISINGTON — Guthrie 0 0-0 0, 0; Colson 0 0-0 5, 0; Wolf 1 4-8 1, 6; I.Gonzalez 1 2-2 0, 4; J.Gonzalez 1 0-2 3, 2; Schneider 0 0-2 2, 0; Schmidt 3 5-6 4, 11; Romeiser 2 0-0 3, 4; TOTALS 8 11-20 18, 27.

HALSTEAD — H.Lewis 1 0-0 3, 2; Schroeder 1 0-0 2, 2; Gerber 7 4-8 4, 18; Kelley 1 0-0 1, 2; Engel 0 3-4 4, 3; Werner 0 0-2 2, 0; McClain 6 2-2 3, 14; TOTALS 16 9-16 20, 41.

Hoisington;4;11;8;4;—27

Halstead;8;6;19;8;—41

HOAL

Bennington 37,

Sedgwick 31

BENNINGTON — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls fell to Bennington Friday in Heart of America League play in Bennington.

Bennington led 21-16 at the half.

Chloe Stanley led Bennington with 16 points.

Grace Thompson scored 18 points for Sedgwick.

Sedgwick is 10-6, 2-4 in HOAL play, and plays Tuesday at Hutchinson Trinity.

BENNINGTON — Trout 0 0-0 0, 0; Stanley 4 (1) 5-8 1, 16; Piepho 0 0-0 1, 0; Travis 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Downing 0 0-0 1, 0; Kind 1 1-2 2, 3; Murphy 2 1-2 3, 5; Robinson 2 1-3 0, 5; Lawson 1 0-2 2, 2; TOTALS 10 (3) 8-17 11, 37.

SEDGWICK — Rogers 0 0-0 3, 0; K.Matson 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Zerger 1 0-1 3, 2; Werner 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; McGinn 0 0-0 3, 0; Lacey 2 0-0 3, 4; Thompson 5 (2) 2-2 2, 18; Brown 0 1-2 1, 1; TOTALS 8 (4) 3-5 19, 31.

Bennington;11;10;5;9;—37

Sedgwick;9;7;5;10;—31

FRESHMAN GIRLS

Derby 60,

Newton 23

DERBY — The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Derby 60-23 Friday in Derby.

Newton trailed 31-15 at the half.

Newton hosts Campus at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWTON — Valle 7, Torres 1, Yager 1, Loewen 9, Green 2, Edwards 3.

Newton;8;7;4;3;—23

Derby;11;20;23;6;—60

FRESHMAN BOYS

Derby 76,

Newton 51

DERBY — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Derby 76-51 Friday in Derby.

Newton trailed 46-26 at the half.

Newton plays at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against Campus.

NEWTON — Revel 2, Slechta 2, Crawford 9, Dorrell 21, Koontz 4, Anderson 8, Hennig 5, #50 4.

Newton;14;12;19;6;—51

Derby;19;27;15;15;—76

JUCO WOMEN

Labette CC 79,

Hesston Col, 57

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Labette Community College 79-57 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 34-16 at the half.

Upe Atosu led Labette with 29 points. Denijsha Wilson added 16 points off the bench.

Essence Tolson scored 20 points with 21 rebounds for Hesston. Millaya Bray added 19.

Hesston is 4-18, 0-4 in conference play. Hesston plays at 2 p.m. today at Fort Scott Community College.

JUCO MEN

Labette CC 61,

Hesston Col. 59

HESSTON — Keondre Kennedy hit a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to hand Labette Community College to a 61-59 win over Hesston College Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 35-27 at the half.

Kennedy led Labette with 20 points.

Cal Hartley led Hesston with 23 points. Sterling Hicks added 16 points.

Hesston is 10-14, 0-4 in conference play and plays today at Fort Scott Community College.