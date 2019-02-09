A bill introduced Friday in the Kansas House of Representatives is intended to help the Kansas State Fair raise funds. House Bill 2215 would give the fair board the authority to establish a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

“The purpose of the nonprofit corporation shall be to receive gifts, donations, grants, and other moneys and engage in fundraising projects for the benefit of the Kansas State Fair.” According to State Fair staff, the nonprofit corporation would give the fair board a better option to receive major gifts and donations to help with its major building projects.

The bill states the board of directors for the nonprofit corporation shall consist of the members of the fair board's executive committee, the State Fair's general manager, and other directors designated by the fair board.

The legislation was introduced through the House Agriculture Committee.