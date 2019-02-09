A proposal to exempt the sale of all farm products sold at farmers’ markets from sales taxes emerged Thursday in the Kansas Legislature.

“I’m all for that if they can do it,” said Earl Polk, with Polk’s Farm Market, a charter member of the Reno County Farmers’ Market. It would be even greater if the state made all food sales exempt from sales tax, Polk said.

House Bill 2195 is just the latest farmers' market legislative attempt led by State Rep. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth.

This bill is good for Kansas farmers, the farmers’ markets that often go into food desert areas, and it also provides a small reduction in the tax on food, according to Pittman. He said his northeast Kansas district has one of the highest taxes on food in the nation.

Pittman introduced a similar bill last year. Among the co-sponsors from this area were State Reps. Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson, and Tim Hodge, D-North Newton. They are co-sponsors of this new bill that bears the names of 12 lawmakers, drawn from both parties.

“I think it’s a good idea because it helps local farmers and people who want to buy locally-grown produce,” Probst wrote in a response. He also sees it as encouraging the development of farmers’ markets in areas not near grocery stores.

The bill describes farm products as: Any fresh fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, nuts, shell eggs, honey or other bee products, maple syrup or maple sugar; flowers, nursery stock and other horticultural commodities; livestock food products, including meat, milk, cheese and other dairy products; food product of aquaculture, including fish, oysters, clams, mussels, and other molluscan shellfish taken from the waters of the state; products from any tree, vine, or plant and other flowers; or any of the products listed in this subsection that have been processed by the participating farmer, including but not limited to baked goods made from farm products.

It defines farmers’ market as an individual farmer or a cooperative or nonprofit enterprise or association that consistently occupies a given site throughout the season, where products are sold directly to consumers and where the products are produced by the participating farmers with the sole intent and purpose of generating a portion of household income.

Last year, Pittman’s bill received a hearing in the House Taxation Committee and about a dozen people provided testimony in support. The only opposition came from the Kansas Policy Institute, which objected to other individual sales tax exemptions proposed, too. The state already has a long list of exemptions and ideally, according to the Kansas Policy Institute testimony, a comprehensive review would result in fewer exemptions and an overall lower sales tax rate.

The bill died in the Taxation Committee last year. Pittman sought to move the farmers’ market sales tax exemption forward through amendments, but that failed, also.

“It’s a hard road to go on,” Pittman said of pursuing a sales tax exemption through the House Taxation Committee, which he described as being ”almost locked down” on approving individual sales tax exemptions.

“There’s a lot of desire to chip away at the sales tax on food,” Probst said, but there’s also a recognition that it’s critical that the Legislature doesn’t allow politically popular tax cuts to undermine the overall long-term management of the state’s revenues, he said.

The fiscal note for the new bill has not been prepared. Last year’s farmers’ market bill was similar but not identical. The fiscal note on the 2018 bill estimated the state would lose about $225,000 in revenues the first full year of the tax break on farmers’ market purchases.