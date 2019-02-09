He was planning a career in law enforcement, but after a short time on the job, Ronald “Ronnie” Schlabs discovered a new passion.

That led the 32-year-old Nebraska native to Hutchinson, where he started last week as the city’s new animal shelter director.

With a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and a master’s in Justice Administration and Crime Management, he was hired in 2008 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. He started there as an animal control officer.

“I was expecting to use it as a stepping stone into law enforcement,” he said. “But I fell in love with it.”

So after only a few months on the job, as he was preparing to enter the law enforcement training academy, he changed careers.

“I have roughly 10 years in the field, with a little bit of a break in there,” Schlabs said. “I worked for the Nebraska Humane Society. I was in the animal control department as an officer and then a supervisor and field investigator.”

He also worked for a short time at the Omaha Zoo, though it wasn’t in direct animal care.

He was looking for a new opportunity, however, and saw the Hutchinson job posted on an employment website.

Settling in

He’s been at the Hutchinson shelter less than two weeks, so he hasn’t identified specific changes he wants to make, Schlabs said.

“I’m still seeing how things are running,” he said.

It was some of his ideas, however, and coming from a much larger facility that made him attractive for the job, said Hutchinson Police Lt. John Taylor, Schlabs’ direct supervisor and who was in on his hiring.

For example, Taylor said, Schlabs saw quickly the city could save significant time and money by changing the current annual dog registration process to a yearly renewal instead, with the animal issued just one tag that stays with it for its lifetime, rather than issuing new tags and reentering all the data on each animal annually.

The city was also interested in his supervisory experience at the Omaha shelter, where he oversaw half the animal control staff.

“We have a good staff on board that knows animal welfare and know procedures and operations of the shelter,” Taylor said. “We needed someone to tie it all together, to be able to manage the shelter, not only inside but animal control as well. We’re excited to have him.”

In Omaha, the facility was a nearly block-long campus, Schlabs said.

“They had a spay and neuter clinic, shelter, animal control building with kennels and an education building,” he said. “Very large. And they had 18 full-time animal control officers.”

Hutchinson has just two.

He’s happy to come to a smaller shelter environment, “where I could be more hands-on,” Schlabs said.

Impressed

“(Hutchinson) is a really nice facility,” Schlabs said. “And the staff here are very dedicated and hard working. They really do have the best interests of the animals at heart. I just hope to keep things moving in a positive direction.”

His initial desire, Schlabs said, is to develop good communication with the public and his staff and to set a high standard for animal welfare.

“I haven’t seen any negatives,” in his short time here, he said. “I think things work well. As I get used to the process, I’ll see how to make things more efficient or improve the process, but I think that will happen over time.”

While he thinks it would be an impossibility for Hutchison to become a no-kill shelter, the facility has great success in getting animals placed, Schlabs noted.

“Obviously the higher the release rate, the better,” he said. “Unfortunately, the reality is if someone surrenders an elderly dog full of cancer, for example, there’s not much we can do … We were over 90 percent (in animal placement) in January of this year, which is a really good number. I can’t take any credit for that. They’re doing some things well if they’re at that right now.”

Schlabs and his wife, Shannon, have three young children, two large dogs, and a bearded dragon.

“It’s never boring at our house,” Schlabs said.

His children, still in Omaha pending closing on the sale of their house, are Landon, 6, Dillon, 5, and Zoe, six-months.

The dogs include a 3-year-old, 90-pound Boxer-Mastiff mix named Bubba, and a 19-month-old Mastiff-Staffordshire terrier mix named Moose. The 2-foot lizard, which Schlabs took in after someone dropped at the shelter in Omaha, is named Zippy.

“If people have questions, they can send me an email or call,” Schlabs said. “Email may be the best. We’re here to help. We’re here to find homes for these animals. If you can’t care for them, don’t be afraid to reach out with questions or concerns. That’s what we’re here to do, to help out.”

To reach him at the shelter call 694-1924, or email ronald.schlabs@hutchgov.com.