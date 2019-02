Clifton “Cliff” Jamison, 62, Quinter, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Gove County Medical Center.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Church of the Brethren, Quinter; burial will follow in the Baker Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church of the Brethren.

Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter, is in charge of arrangements.