All good things must come to an end, but don't tell that to the Tabor women.

While Kansas Wesleyan's 11-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, the No. 11-ranked Bluejays kept right on rolling, putting on an offensive clinic in the second half Saturday as they knocked off the Coyotes, 77-66, at Mabee Arena.

It was the 16th straight victory for Tabor, which took sole possession of the Kansas Conference lead, improving to 23-3 overall and 20-2 in the league. No. 18 Kansas Wesleyan dropped to 21-7, 19-3, with its last loss also coming against Tabor on Jan. 2 in Hillsboro.

"It feels really good," said Tabor senior guard Morgan Ediger, who led all scorers with 27 points, including three 3-pointers. "We had the whole week to prepare for them because we had a bye Wednesday and that was a big advantage.

"This was a big one for us, for sure."

The Bluejays used a big second quarter to lead 37-32 at the half, but it was a seven-point run to end the third period that finally provided the separation they needed. Tabor shot 61.1 percent from the field in the second half and Wesleyan simply was unable to keep up.

"We were very efficient offensively," said Tabor coach Shawn Reed, whose Bluejays shot 51 percent for the game. "(Defensively) we really tried to focus on not giving them a lot of good looks from three, and we did a good job of not fouling."

Sure enough, Wesleyan made just four 3-pointers and shot 10 free throws, converting six. Tabor outscored the Coyotes by 13 from the line, going 19 of 29.

"What it came down to is, any time there was a breakdown or open shot, they made it," Wesleyan coach Ryan Showman said. "They shot 61 percent in the second half, and as simple as it sounds, they made shots and we didn't."

Well, not exactly. The Coyotes shot 53.8 percent in the first half and 45.9 for the game.

"I told Ryan I thought they played well," Reed said. "They shot 46 percent from the field and it wasn't a sloppy game by either team.

"My senior guards (Ediger and Taylor Deniston) were exceptional tonight, and Kristyn (Wedel), our senior had just two points but she got seven rebounds."

Ediger and Deniston, who finished with 22 with three 3-pointers, clearly were the difference, going a combined 14 of 25 from the field.

Wesleyan was just 4 of 16 from 3-point range but found success attacking the basket, outscoring Tabor 44-28 in the paint. Kayla Kivinski had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Coyotes, with Courtney Heinen coming off the bench to score 14 and Virja Lewis adding 11. Gabbie Miller fouled out with six points but had four steals.

Wesleyan was on fire early, using an eight-point run on the way to a 19-13 lead after one quarter, only to see Tabor answer with an 8-2 spurt to start the second. There were five lead changes in the second quarter.

The next step for Wesleyan is to turn the page.

"There are a lot of disappointed ladies in that locker room now, but I told them it's not over," Showman said. "This isn't how it's going to end.

"We've still got a lot in front of us. We still have a lot to play for, two really tough games next week on the road (at York) and then at home against Bethany for senior night."