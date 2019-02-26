Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 10:44 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Craig Herl, 37, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Incidents

• 8:09 a.m. Friday, 200 block of S. Beech St., Ottawa, a 38-year-old Richmond female reported a past domestic battery with a known male.

• 3:06 p.m. Friday, 400 block Louisiana Road, Richmond, horses were reportedly loose. After checking the area, there was no food located for the horses. Heather Parks, 37, Richmond, owner of the horses was advised that the subject who feeds the horses forgot to feed them.

• 6:18 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of Princeton St., Ottawa, Jacob Petersen, 19, Ottawa, was given a citation with a court date for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:46 a.m. Friday, 200 block of S. Main St., Noah Mabry, 19, Overland Park, for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

• 10:50 p.m. Friday, 700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Cassidy Brown, 18, Denver, Colorado, for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after committing a traffic infraction.

• 4:25 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, Lane Bristow, 19, Ottawa, for possession of opiates, possession of depressants and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted by officers.

Thefts

• 8:50 a.m. Friday, 400 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 43-year-old Ottawa male reported a past theft of property.

• 12:23 p.m. Friday, 2500 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, a theft of property was reported.

• 2:48 p.m. Friday, 100 block of W. First St., Ottawa, a 54-year-old Ottawa male reported a past theft.

• No time, Friday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a past theft of property was reported.

Accidents

• 10:32 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of S. Cedar St., a 2010 Hyundai driven by Tyffany Garrett, 29, Ottawa, struck a 2015 Dodge driven by David Hood, 75, Ottawa. Garrett was issued a notice to appear for improper backing. Garrett was transported to Ransom Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

• 12:20 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, Benjamin Iwersen, 32, Ottawa, was driving a 2002 GMC and struck a 2012 Ford owned by Larry Burkdoll, 37, Ottawa.

• 12:54 p.m. Saturday, 100 W. 23rd St., Ottawa, a 2010 Nissan driven by Jetta Porter, 63, Ottawa, struck a 1998 Dodge driven by Dawson Powell, 18, Ottawa. Porter was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.

• 7:14 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Weston Roth, 23, Ottawa, was driving a 2000 Toyota van and was backed into by a 2009 Dodge pick up driven by a 17-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was cited for no proof of insurance and improper backing. Roth was cited for no proof of insurance and and parking in a no parking zone.

Incidents

• 4:29 p.m. Friday, 600 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Miranda McCown, 19, Quenemo, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

• 7:04 p.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile was taken into protective custody.

• 2:56 a.m. Friday, 900 block of E. Eighth St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa female reported being threatened by a known 49-year-old Ottawa male.

• 9:05 a.m. Saturday, 1200 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, a 38-year-old Ottawa female was issued a notice to appear for vicious animal after a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile was bit by the animal.

• 6:09 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of E. Garfield St., Ottawa, a 35-year-old Ottawa female reported known suspects caused damage and trespassed on her property.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Thursday: 400 block of Maple St., check welfare; 400 block of Main St., assist fire department; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 600 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint; 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious activity; I-35/K-33, assist other agency.

• Friday, 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment.

• Saturday: 3700 block of Tennesee Road, assist other agency; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 11 medical calls from Friday to Sunday.