The monthly meeting of the Rowdy Wranglers 4-H Club was Feb. 11, 2019. Thirty-one members were present and one leader present. We had one new member join.

We sang the song, “If You Love Me and You Know It.” The treasurer reported on the finances and the council representatives reported that district club days were Feb. 23 at West Franklin High School. During spring fling, there is a petting zoo on March 20. Regional club days are set for March 9 in Gardner. 4-H camp will need more camp counselors this year which is June 17-20, and beef weigh-ins were Feb. 24.

The fundraiser committee said that you should continue to sell the Price Chopper cards. We have been given the chance to have Smoked Creations help us raise money on a Monday in March. We need to decide on a date for 4-H Sunday. Cole Erwin moved to have 4-H Sunday on March 10 and stay for all the service.

The next council meeting is 7 p.m. March 25, at Celebration Hall.

Sydney Evans showed us how to make slime. We had a sign-up sheet at the back table for bringing treats on 4-H Sunday and who would help monitor the room on club days. The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H motto.

— Carter Hepner