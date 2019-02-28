Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 12:02 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of Vermont Road, Rantoul, Dakota Yohe, 27, Rantoul, for driving under the influence, transporting open container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

• 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Idaho Road, Verda Gunn, 46, Ottawa, for possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. Accidents

• 1:23 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Jackson Road, Pomona, John Stahl, 77, Williamsburg, was westbound in a 2007 Kia Sportage, when Carolyn Bischoff, 72, Williamsburg, was eastbound and crossed the center line causing the vehicles to collide. Occupants in both vehicles were treated by EMS on scene and released.

• 4:34 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of US-59, Tracie Pretzer, 49, Welda, was northbound in a 2004 Buick Century when her vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a mailbox.

• 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, 4300 block of Woodson Road, Rudolph Vopata, 39, Ottawa, was westbound on his 1990 Harley Davidson when he lost control of the motorcycle due to muddy road conditions. Vopata was transported to Ransom Memorial Hospital by a family member prior to law enforcement arrival.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, Ford Bolkenstyn, 23, homeless, for an active City of Paola warrant.

• 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Cal Messick, 49, Ottawa, for violating a protection from abuse order.

Theft

• 8:30 p.m. Monday, 300 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa male reported an individual stole items from his residence.

Incident

• No time, Tuesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 55-year-old Ottawa female reported a known individual violated a protection from abuse order.

Accident

• 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of S. Pine St., Ottawa, Mark Evans, 50, Ottawa, was driving a 2017 Freightliner and struck a parked vehicle. Evans was cited for basic speed violation.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 300 block of Walnut St., medical call.

Tuesday; 300 block of Walnut St., general information; K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 400 block of Main St., special assignment.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with four medical calls on Monday.