Emporia State University had more than 800 students named to the university honor roll and dean’s lists for fall 2018.

To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours. To qualify for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list, students earned a semester grade point average that puts them in the top 10 percent of all students enrolled in full-time undergraduate work within the college and have a cumulative 3.5 GPA for all Emporia State courses.

Students from this area included:

Kalliope Craft, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Kaitlin Richardson, Lane, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Autumn Blakesley, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Kenny Douthat, Ottawa, university honor roll and School of Business dean’s list; Emily Keiter, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Amanda Leadbetter, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Monica Jamison, Pomona, university honor roll; Morgan Bridges, Richmond, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Brett Osbern, Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean’s list; Tyler Rutledge, Wellsville, university honor roll and School of Business dean’s list; Amanda Ball, Williamsburg, university honor roll.