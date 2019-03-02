Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jacob Leach, 37, Rantoul, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, Lane Rogers, 18, Pomona, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Taylor Morse, 30, Gardner, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 1:52 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Stafford Terrace, Ottawa, Scott Young, 56, Ottawa, was arrested for domestic battery.

• 10:02 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lane Rogers, 18, Quenemo, on Franklin County warrants for failure to appear and probable cause.

• 12:06 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Scott A. Coulter, 37, Ottawa, for a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:15 p.m. Thursday, 100 E. Fifth St., Pomona, Dalton Slankard, 24, Pomona, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Thefts

• 9:23 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Truman St., Pomona, a county employee discovered a fire extinguisher had been stolen off a work vehicle. The theft occurred between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

• 2:11 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Mobile Road, a 48-year-old Pomona male reported the theft of a two-wheel car dolly from his property sometime between 2 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Ernest Ingram, 38, Ottawa, for possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop. Ingram was released on a notice to appear.

• 12:38 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Scott Coulter, 37, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 5 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of N. Main St., Daniel Hernandez, 59, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 7:05 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of S. Ash St., Thor McCannon, 48, Princeton, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

Theft

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 43-year-old Ottawa male reported a theft of property.

Accident

• 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of S. Princeton St., Stefani Landess, 27, Lane, was driving a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and struck a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Kathie Hathaway, 60, Ottawa. Landess was cited for fail to yield right-of-way.

Incidents

• 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, a 90-year-old Ottawa male was found deceased in his home from natural causes.

• 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Jaden Meranda, 18, Olathe, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a call for service.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 300 block of Walnut St., medical call.

Tuesday; 300 block of Walnut St., general information; K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 400 block of Main St., special assignment.

Wednesday: 400 block of Main St., special assignment.

Thursday: 800 block of Main St., criminal damage to property; I-35/K-33, harassment; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with four medical calls on Monday.