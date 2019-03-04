Dear Editor,

DIY (Now called Home Base) recently purchased the old Price Chopper building and as the remodeling was coming to a close they started moving some of their merchandise into the new building right beside their old location on South Princeton Street in Ottawa. However they didn’t have a permit to be opened at the new location so the City of Ottawa closed them down. DIY/Home Base was closed for over a month. Look at the tax revenue the city and county missed out on collecting during this time, because the city would not waive a simple regulation/code. Is this how we want our local businesses to be treated?

When we voters continually vote in the same people that have failed in the past, we will continue to get failed results in the future!

The county and city should review their codes and regulations if they ever want to bring big businesses to this region or we will continue to lose businesses and the potential revenue associated with it.

A neighbor opened a business in Ottawa a few years ago selling honeys and jellies and things like that and after a short time closed their business because City of Ottawa telling them what times and days they could be opened. Maybe the City of Ottawa should get rid of the regulations and codes that are causing businesses to leave or not even come here.

A topic around many kitchen tables these days are POT HOLES! I live out on Rock Creek Road and the last company that the Franklin County hired for chip and seal that worked in front of my house was from Missouri. They did a terrible job and now pot holes are everywhere and it looks like road side bombs have went off — a war zone to be exact. Many drivers drive around the pot holes so we don’t knock our cars out of alignment and it may appear that there is just a lot more drunk drivers out on the road.

The county commission is releasing bids again for chip-and-seal throughout the county. Are they going to always go with the lowest bid who is not local and who doesn’t care what happens in the future to our roads. Osage County has purchased their own equipment and has their own employees doing their own work. Now Franklin County Administer Derek Brown has stated in county meetings that he is opposed to this because he says it would cost the county too much money for employee wages and benefits and we don’t have the personnel that are trained to use that kind of equipment.

“That is what training is for and if our county employees are not trainable you replace them with people that are. Is it time for a new county administrator one that has a successful record of running a county or a local municipality?

Our current city and county commissioners have banked a lot on the millions of dollars spent for Proximity Park thinking that the “Amazon’s of the World” are going to come to Franklin County and settle here. They cannot even identify exactly what businesses they are attempting to bring to this region so they can work with the schools districts in the area so they can have the curriculum and courses offered to provide a stability in the work force requirements.

In recent articles printed in the Ottawa Herald it states that our leaders are addressing the additional housing that would be needed. Now that is almost ridiculous because contractors and builders are not going to build lots houses and hope that people will come and buy them, they are in it to make money and it seems like our local city and county officials are in it to spend our tax dollars faster than the politicians in Washington D.C.

Joe Ferguson, Ottawa