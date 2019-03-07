Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Deborah Billups, 52, Wichita, for a Franklin County theft warrant, stemming from an Ottawa Police Department investigation.

Theft

• 12:12 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of Indiana Road, Ottawa, a 39-year-old Ottawa male reported he had purchased a firearm online and sent $5,300 to the seller, but was concerned about the legitimacy of the transaction. He had not received the firearm from the seller at the time of this call. This incident is under investigation.

Incident

• 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Ellis Road, a 29-year-old Princeton female reported a 33-year-old Princeton male had violated a no stalking order by sending her over 50 messages via Facebook.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of S. Maple St., Ottawa, Tylor Donley, 32, Great Falls, Montana, for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance after a field interview contact.

• 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Amanda Farmer, 29, Williamsburg, for theft and interference with law enforcement.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 200 block of W. Fifth St., check welfare; 200 block of Ash St., special assignment; 700 Main St., general information.

Tuesday: 400 block of Main St., special assignment.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted on 17 medical calls Friday through Monday.